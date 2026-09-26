This digital typewriter is the distraction-free writing tool I've been searching for

Look, I know I'm a hipster. I use a V60, drink craft beer and tuck my t-shirts into my trousers. But I draw the line at taking a typewriter to a cafe, lest I become a meme like that guy who took a portable vinyl player to a bar. Or at least, I thought I drew the line there.

Because after week of using the Pomera DM250 digital typewriter, I'm convinced that this is the writing device I've been waiting years for. It's small, it's light, and most importantly, it's distraction-free.

(Image credit: Future)

Until recently, the digital typewriter space was owned by the Freewrite Traveller, but that device has faced criticism for its slow e-ink display. The Pomera's LCD screen is super crisp and snappy, with no lag. It makes for a seamless writing experience.

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The clamshell design of the Pomera DM250 is delightfully simple. The keyboard isn't mechanical, but it's sturdy and responsive. And as for the software, it couldn't be simpler. It's a simple word processor plus file management tool – that's about it. There are a bunch of shortcuts to learn for editing text, but it all becomes second nature quickly.

(Image credit: Future)

And that simplicity is what makes it such an effective device. I'm as brain addled as everyone else when it comes to the digital world. I've tried writing on my laptop and my iPad, but there's just too much distraction readily available on those devices. The Pomera does have WiFi, but only for emailing your writing to yourself (which is a pretty neat way of getting text of the device, by the way).

(Image credit: Future)

The Pomera DM250 has entered the chat at an auspicious time. The conversation around digital detoxing is only growing, and single-use devices are becoming more and more popular. From the reMarkable paper tablet to the many dumbphones out there, so-called 'analogue' devices are capturing people's attention like never before. And the Pomera DM250 is as as single-use as they come. It's a writing device, and that's it.

Perhaps the biggest downside to the device is the price. At $549, it really (really) isn't cheap. If you're a writer, the question is how much focus is worth to you.