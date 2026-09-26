The boxing industry isn't predominantly known for its poster design, so naturally the new Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua promo didn't come with high expectations. But some designs are just too bad to ignore, and graphic design fans couldn't let this one slide.

While there's no formula for creating the best poster designs, there are a few ground rules – make it eye-catching and make it legible. What you don't want is fans complaining that your design is an eyesore.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The poster design itself is pretty straightforward, featuring Fury and Joshua in a faceoff. Where the design falls short is its typography structure. Large bold text reading 'finally' gestures to the long-awaited match between the legendary fighters, with 'Fury' and 'AJ' vertically bodged on in what I can only describe as a unique... stylistic choice.

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The result is a poster that appears to read 'U vs J' – notably not the initials of the fighters. "There has got to be a better design for this poster… “finally U vs J” is crazy," one fan responded on X. "That’s a terrible poster design," another added, while one chimed in, "This hurts my eyes to look at. F grade on the promo graphic. Sheesh."

For more design news, check out why this design might be the worst typography cockup of 2026 or take a look at why Taylor Swift's Patient 0 cover was accused of a Photoshop mishap.