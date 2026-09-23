Swifties were in a flurry last night after a mysterious countdown clock appeared on her website. Would it be a tour? A new Taylor's Version? A brand new album perhaps? Ever the one for the unexpected, Taylor instead surprised fans with the announcement of her new single, Patient 0.

The reveal was joined by new cover art, which raised some eyebrows among fans. Known for her refined album covers, the 'Photoshop fail' portrait received criticism from some who claimed the design was far from the glitz of T Swift's Showgirl era.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

The cover art in question features a minimalist portrait of Taylor leaning against a wall. Her high-neck black top and the sterile grey of the walls give the design a distinctly industrial look, signalling a potential new era for the singer.

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So why did the design irk some fans? It's all to do with the editing. Many claimed that the star had overdone it on the Photoshop, gesturing to the overly smooth line of her arm against her body. With such a simple composition, there was nowhere to hide when it came to the finer details.

The photoshop on Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero“ cover is horrendous… girl you’re a billionaire, please get a professional photographer! pic.twitter.com/NOF1EJVZa8September 22, 2026

"Poor Taylor spent so much on the wedding that there wasn't even money left for a decent Photoshop job," one critic wrote. "The Photoshop on Taylor Swift’s 'Patient Zero' cover is horrendous… girl you’re a billionaire, please get a professional photographer!," another chimed in, while one added, "Am I tripping or does this not look like Taylor Swift… like did she AI herself or get facetuned to extra smooth like somethings not right?? (and maybe it's intentional?)"

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