This iPhone 18 Pro deal aims to solve one of the biggest complaints about smartphones in 2026

There are still a lot of complaints about phone makers not including chargers anymore. While it does avoid unnecessary waste, it can be pretty annoying to have to pay extra if you don't already have one. One retailer aims to reverse the policy: Joybuy is offering an official Apple charger for just £1 with every iPhone 18 Pro order.

Even better, this offer comes on top of Joybuy's trade in scheme, which can get you a discount of up to £800 if you hand over an eligible old device. Those trading in an eligible iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max get an additional £20 voucher. Joybuy's also offering super-fast delivery of under four hours in some parts of the UK.

While some people might want to wait to check out the iPhone Duo when it launches next month, the Phone 18 Pro is the one to go for if you want the best iPhone for photography.

For readers in the US, you can save up to $885 through trade in at Apple or up to $1,200 (the entire value of the base model!) with Verizon or AT&T via Best Buy.

iPhone 18 Pro deals in the UK

iPhone 18 Pro deals in the US

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: $1,199 at Apple Australia 12GB RAM | 256GB, 516GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD | Super Retina XDR OLED display | Burgundy, Glacier, Silver or Black



The iPhone 18 Pro introduces a new 48MP Fusion main camera with a physical aperture for improved low-light performance, sharper landscapes and more creative versatility. The 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip and redesigned internal cooling system improve performance, and battery life is the best yet from an iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro introduces a big upgrade for iphone photography with Apple's first camera with a mechanical aperture. The 48MP Fusion main camera h first-of-its-kind six-blade variable aperture system with steps ranging from ƒ/1.48 to ƒ/4.0.

This means you get a control over depth of field and light more like that on a traditional camera. You can widen the aperture to ƒ/1.48 for clean low-light shots and natural-looking bokeh, or narrow it to ƒ/4.0 to ensure more depth of field for group shots or landscapes.

Built on a 2nm architecture with a relocated DRAM layout and a triple-sized vapor chamber, the new iPhone Pro and Pro Max deliver sustained peak performance and double the neural engine cores for local AI processing and faster on-device Siri. Apple's also talking up the new iPhone's gaming prowess (interestingly, there are rumours that the first Apple gaming controllers are coming soon).

The enhanced processor efficiency also delivers the longest battery life ever in an iPhone: up to 36 hours of video playback on the 18 Pro and up to 45 hours on the 18 Pro Max. There's also a smaller, redesigned Dynamic Island and faster 5G capabilities via Apple's C2 modem.

Not for you? See the best current foldable phone deals and dumb phone deals.