"Failure isn’t the biggest thing to fear" :5 questions with Jessica Davey

That creativity and effectiveness are treated as two different things. Advertising is not an abstract; it is using creativity to do something: change a behaviour, sell a product or position a brand. If something is beautifully creative but has no impact or outcome then it is a gorgeous piece of art but it isn’t advertising.

Oh wait, I have another one. It is super easy to blame mediocre work on a bad client brief. That irks me. If the client brief is bad, rewrite it until you think it is good and then sell it back to the client.

Creative bravery isn’t defined solely by the work itself; it is throughout the process…from challenging the client brief, to fighting for time to battling for that last 10% of craft that takes something from good to great. Creative bravery is the job of the whole agency