"Failure isn’t the biggest thing to fear" :5 questions with Jessica Davey
GUT Asia's managing director discusses industry survival, Schrödinger's Client and getting comfortable with failure.
Jessica Davey is the managing director at GUT Asia, a full-service, global creative network putting people at the forefront of its work. Throughout her career, she has taken on both regional and global roles across five countries, working with big brands such as Google, Coca-Cola, Samsung and Nestle.
Jessica's career has led to her becoming a speaker and judge at industry events, including Spikes Asia, AdFest, APAC Effies and IPA Effectiveness. As part of our 5 questions series, I caught up with Jessica to discuss client relationships, industry survival and the importance of getting comfortable with failure.
What does creative bravery mean to you?
Accepting that you might fail but trying anyway. I have a tattoo of Wil-E-Coyote from The Roadrunner cartoon on my forearm as a reminder that failure isn’t the biggest thing to fear; it is losing the passion to try again.
What's your creative pet peeve?
That creativity and effectiveness are treated as two different things. Advertising is not an abstract; it is using creativity to do something: change a behaviour, sell a product or position a brand. If something is beautifully creative but has no impact or outcome then it is a gorgeous piece of art but it isn’t advertising.
Oh wait, I have another one. It is super easy to blame mediocre work on a bad client brief. That irks me. If the client brief is bad, rewrite it until you think it is good and then sell it back to the client.
Creative bravery isn’t defined solely by the work itself; it is throughout the process…from challenging the client brief, to fighting for time to battling for that last 10% of craft that takes something from good to great. Creative bravery is the job of the whole agency
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever ignored?
“Take the win” Sometimes it is so easy to just say “well the client likes it” as a reason to stop pushing. We love to create Schrodinger’s Client in our industry: if the client likes it they are a genius and if they hate it they are an idiot.
I have worked with many fantastically and fanatically intelligent clients in my time but if we as an agency do not have our own POV on what makes something great or when something needs to be better, I am not sure what our value is as a creative partner to our clients…we just become vendors.
What's one thing you wish more people understood about your role/industry?
According to the trade press and conventional wisdom, our industry is perpetually at an extinction level event. Twenty years ago the internet was going to kill us, ten years ago it was social media, now it is AI. We will evolve, we will adapt and as long as we continue to create great stories that have meaningful impact, our industry will keep standing.
What would be the name of your autobiography?
“She Meant Well: Dazzling Misadventures in Advertising”
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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