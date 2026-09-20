DC's Clayface movie has been the latest comic book movie on everyone's lips thanks to its terrifyingly brilliant campaign. From the eerie trailer to its series of disturbing movie posters, Clayface has already received an outpouring of praise from fans who can't wait to see the villain brought to life.

While it's hard to pick a favourite, the new Clayface poster might be the most impressive yet thanks to its handcrafted design. A strangely beautiful, intricate artwork with a viscerally disturbing underbelly, the stunning illustration proves that poster design doesn't have to be constrained to minimalism or floating heads.

A post shared by Clayface (@clayfacemovie) A photo posted by on

Created by Orlando Arocena, the artist clarifies that the poster was made entirely using "Adobe Illustrator, NOT AI." The design features a looming silhouette of Clayface in various states of warped, melting horror. Drips of his face rain down on a city scene, while sharp shards of red and yellow light create an eerily threatening backdrop.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Skull motifs bring an added dark tone to the design, merging and dissolving into the edges of the design in an almost organic fashion. Bone and flesh become indistinguishable, and the visceral horror of the image comes to life. "This is so haunting…absolutely incredible!!," one Instagram commenter wrote. "Woahhhhhh! Best posters I have seen in a longggg time," another added.

For more poster design inspiration, check out the stunning Digger poster that strikes graphic design gold or check out the new design for Laika's Wildwood, which focuses on the hands behind the craft.