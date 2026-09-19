This fountain pen has been a design icon since 1980, and it has 26% off for a limited time

Fountain pens might not be the most popular writing tool in 2026, but they might also be just what you need if you're looking for a digital detox or trying to get into the habit of old-fashioned journaling. Fortunately, you don't have to splash out on a Montblanc to get one that's also a design icon.

The classic LAMY Safari has been admired for decades for its good looks – and for its fantastic price. And right now, it's now even more attractive, reduced by almost $10 to just $27.22 at Amazon for a limited time.

LAMY produces high-quality, German-engineered pens known for their minimalist Bauhaus-inspired design, ergonomic grips, and reliable performance. The Safari is one of its most famous designs (if you're looking for a pen for drawing rather than writing, also see our reviews of the best pens for artists).

Save 26% LAMY Safari Fountain Pen: was $37 now $27.22 at Amazon Since the 1980s, the LAMY Safari fountain pen has been famous for delivering elegant style as well as great value for everyday writing. Its cult following is testament to its durability and the smooth writing of its polished steel nib. The self-sprung clip, ergonomically shaped grip and viewing window all add both functionality and good looks.

A beautiful pen at a beautiful price

The LAMY Safari is functional and stylish in equal measure (Image credit: Lamy)

If our coverage of beautiful pens has proven anything over the years, it's that pen prices can vary wildly. But you don't have to pay hundreds or even thousands for a Montblanc or Tibaldi to get an iconic fountain pen that adds a touch of class and mindful tactility to everday writing.

The Lamy Safari is popular because it combines rugged durability, an ergonomic design, and reliable writing performance at an affordable entry-level price Made from tough ABS, the same material used in Lego bricks, the body is lightweight and impact-resistant, designed to survive daily abuse in a backpack or pencil case.

The molded triangular grip encourages a proper tripod finger position, making it comfortable for long writing sessions. The stainless-steel nibs can be swapped out in seconds, accommodating different line widths or left-handed writers, and the pen writes smoothly right out of the box with a consistent ink flow. It's clear to me why it's been the benchmark for starter fountain pens since it made its debut at the Frankfurt Fair in 1980.