The 20th anniversary Cricut warehouse sale has some im-press-ive deals

The craft machine maker Cricut has launched its 20th anniversary sale, and there are deals on some of the best Cricut machines, including up to 25% off heat presses in the US. For those who already have their machine, the Cricut warehouse sale is the moment to stock up on materials, with up to 60% off pens, paper and transfer sheets in the UK.

Many people don't realise that Cricut machines aren't limited to vinyl cutting. You can create all kinds of things from custom clothes to home decor, engraved pieces and embossed invitations for premium wedding stationery. The company's heat presses can be used with iron-on vinyl (HTV), Infusible Ink, sublimation and direct-to-film (DTF) transfer to press custom designs onto clothing, fabric, ceramics and wood and more.

You can use them with a wide range of materials, but Cricut sells a wide range of dedicated supplies specifically made to work perfectly with its machines. Here's a selection of what you can find in the sale.

Cricut sale deals: US

Cricut sale deals: UK

There are a fair few rivals to Cricut's craft machines, but two in particular stand out. First there's Silhouette, a US company that produces machines that match up to Cricut in most categories. Secondly, HTVRONT offers a broad range of accessories, such as cutting mats, as well as materials like vinyl for crafters that aren't unlike Cricut's official products for a bit less.

Our guide to the best Cricut Alternatives has all the details you need on shopping elsewhere, or take a look at our guide to the best Silhouette machines for more details.