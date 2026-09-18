This artist blends 19th century Japanese styles with Western Art Nouveau, and his process could help you get out of a creative rut

Have you been feeling a little stuck with your art lately? Do you feel yourself churning out variations of the same thing over and over? A good way to get out of this art block rut is to try a thing I like to call styleblending!

Basically, we want to find two or more styles of art that seem quite different to each other and study their unique qualities, noting any similarities between them. Then we take these qualities, throw them in a blender, sprinkle a little of our own personal style on top, and the end result should be something fun and original.

Hopefully you’ve found a few new tricks to add to your creative toolbox for next time. Keep in mind that the more contrasting these styles are, the more interesting the results will be! In this workshop, I’ll be looking at 19th century Japanese art styles – most notably Nihonga and Ukiyo-e woodblock prints, and the more western movement of Art Nouveau, then taking these and merging them with my own more modern approach to digital painting, which will be focusing primarily on form, lighting and detail.

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While the nerd in me would love to infodump on what I’ve learned, I’ve only got the space here to touch on a few of the relevant key points. So feel free to reach out if you’d like to know more! If you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing.

01. Find your inspiration I like to draw characters and creatures, and I knew I wanted to create something from Japanese folklore. Digging around I came across a famous kabuki play that tells the tale of Tenjiku Tokubei, an explorer who uses his magical abilities to summon a giant fire-breathing toad from a stone in an attempt to overthrow the Shogun. How is this not the coolest thing you’ve read?

02. Gather references With this story idea in mind, I pulled up some 19th century Tokubei artworks and some other prints of the era depicting samurai, landscapes, frogs and other animals. Here, I’m making sure to choose references that include good examples of the shape language and dynamic line work that defines this traditional style. The Japanese styles have different ways of creating dynamic composition, whether through fluid curves and sharp angles as shown in their natural elements like clouds, water and fire, and through contrasting geometric patterns in clothing. These swirling shapes and dynamic lines feel quite similar to the whiplash lines and organic design of Art Nouveau. I keep those in mind

03. And even more references! Now, it’s time to look at some Art Nouveau. While the obvious choice here was to pull up a whole bunch of Alphonse Mucha’s famous posters (which I did), I also came across a lot of architecture that had me thinking how all of these shapes could be represented in different solid forms. This was definitely going to inspire the way I wanted to render out the final image, and sent me down a bit of a rabbit hole, researching sculpture and masks, looking at ways these shapes and forms could be represented. I can’t talk about the frames of Art Nouveau without talking about Mucha and his posters. He basically defined this look, and it’s heavily inspiring the composition I want to use. Nouveau is known for its use of dynamic whiplash swirls, organic shapes and floral patterns. Mucha’s posters make use of these shapes, which are incorporated into solid frames around his subjects, utilising plenty of halo-like concentric circles and negative space to help break up the detail.

04. Test it out I took a minute here to get my hand comfortable drawing the shapes common in both styles: the Nouveau whiplash curves and soft botanical detail, and then the more simplistic and exaggerated forms common in the Ukiyo-e. I add some of the whiplash feel to the more erratic and natural shapes of the clouds and try combinations to see what works and flesh out some ideas. It’s rough, but helps me to get my head in the right space.

05. Finally, we draw! I decide on a famous scene, with Tokubei riding his giant toad, flames spilling from its mouth, shadowing the mansion. I block in a loose Mucha inspired frame in the background using the familiar circular patterns, separated with plenty of negative space. I blend the frame with a more hard-edged Japanese inspired geometric design to contrast with the curves and organic shapes of the flames and clouds at his feet.

06. Refine the sketch I get excited here and add a sweeping curve through the background to round the top out, a combination of waves and botanical shapes, merging the two influences together. I add the Japanese characters for frog in the centre circle and redraw the surrounding circles as coins above the mansion in the background. I tweak detail a lot while painting, so I like to keep my sketches quite loose.

(Image credit: Tristan Taite)

Pro tip: Use the Symmetry tool to help with your borders and frames! If you add a stroke effect to your layer and turn Fill to 0%, you can draw clean lined areas very quickly (Hard Round Inker Brush).

07. Split everything up With the idea blocked out, I separate the sketch into layers (background, frame, foreground etc), and then block these in with a flat grey underneath. I will use these as a base for my mask layers which will allow me to detail and colour each part individually. This will help later if I need to make any further adjustments. Spoiler: I make some big changes.

08. Work those values This is where I get to add my own flair while still keeping in mind the different styles I’m blending. Focusing on maintaining the strong line work that defines both styles, I think about how each segment could work as a 3D form, almost as if it were carved. While painting in detail, I focus on lighting, shadows and bringing an extra dimension to two styles known for having flattened perspectives

09. Splash in some colour With the values and detail mostly down, I like to drop a colour wash over each section. I do this using a Colour mode layer and filling it with a warm sepia tone. On a new Overlay layer above this, I brush in my base colours with an opacity of about 50%, focusing mostly around the midtones on my image. I like to leave the wash showing though a bit to create some nice colour variations and to add warmth to the image.

10. Final colour pass Over each section on a new Normal layer, I start painting over and cleaning up the final image. While using the eyedropper, I pick from the surrounding colours and start to blend everything together, adding more contrast where it is needed in order to help sharpen the image. I try replicating the idea of the strong linework from the original styles by including a bold rim light, which helps create some separation.

(Image credit: Tristan Taite)

Pro tip: I like to add vibrant splashes of colour to create variation and interest in key parts of the picture. Cool and warm tones can be used to help shadows sit back and create more depth.

11. Don’t be afraid to make some bold changes Coming back a little later with fresh eyes, I started to feel the upper part of the image was way too busy and the balance was off. So I removed the background swirls and the mansion, lowered the frame and made the centre rings much larger, which now had it looking a lot closer to the classic Mucha halo vibe I was after.

12. Extra polish Adding some leaves to the base also helped ground everything, while adding a touch more to the natural and botanical Nouveau vibe. To help add some more contrast, I dropped a darker parchment-like background in, using a combination of my soft round brush and some paper textures.

(Image credit: Tristan Taite)

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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