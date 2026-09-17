This artist's dark fantasy concepts create a sense of unease and vast scale

Hassan Hameed is a concept artist and illustrator based in France. He has worked with international clients in the games and entertainment industry and focuses on character design, atmosphere and visual storytelling. As well as working in Procreate and Photoshop, he also enjoys using traditional media like pencil, charcoal, ink and oils.

Here he presents four examples of his work. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.

The Black Rider

(Image credit: Hassan Hameed)

“An undead rider crosses a desolate landscape, carrying the weight of ancient curses. I focused on atmosphere and silhouette to create a sense of mystery and quiet menace.”

Morvane

(Image credit: Hassan Hameed)

“This piece began as a simple encounter between a rider and a creature. I was interested in creating a sense of unease and scale, allowing the atmosphere to carry the story.”

Nomad Ronin

(Image credit: Hassan Hameed)

“A samurai-like character alongside a mechanical being, exploring the contrast between traditional and technological forms. Organic and industrial shapes within a single design.”

Hunters

(Image credit: Hassan Hameed)

“This piece is a character design exploring the visual language of fantasy hunters. I used colour contrasts to strengthen readability and create a clear visual hierarchy.

You can see more of Hassan's work on his ArtStation profile .

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