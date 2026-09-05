Quote of the Day by Tim Cook: "I'm not worried about AI giving computers the ability to think like humans. I'm more concerned about people thinking like computers without values or compassion, without concern for consequences."

Tim Cook has just handed over Apple's reins to John Ternus. As the company makes promises that its AI will finally catch up to its competitors, I'm reminded of Cook's words on AI from almost a decade ago.

"I'm not worried about artificial intelligence giving computers the ability to think like humans," he said in his MIT commencement address in 2017. "I'm more concerned about people thinking like computers without values or compassion, without concern for consequences."

Cook said this years ago, before "agentic AI" was a necessary part of every company's roadmap. But nowadays, it feels like a warning – especially to Ternus, who is at a crossroads moment in Apple's approach to AI. Apple spent this year's WWDC convincing everyone that its next version of Siri could compete with the capabilities coming out of OpenAI, Google and Meta. Because "Apple is behind on AI" has become the accepted narrative, there's pressure on Ternus to move fast and close the gap. But there's also pressure not to become another company embroiled in a set of unforeseen consequences, like a privacy scandal or biased output.

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(Image credit: Adobe)

To see how complex that pressure is, Ternus only has to look at how other tech giants are navigating this shift. Take Adobe, for example. This is a company that has offered a very clear vision for generative AI over the last years – and to its credit, it hasn't acted carelessly. It intentionally built commercially safe models trained on licensed data, while expanding beyond traditional design professionals to empower a vast new market of everyday creators, marketers, and social communicators. Firefly is now inside Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere. It can generate concept art, extend footage and produce full campaign visuals from a simple prompt, and Adobe's own surveys point to people using it to keep up with rising demand.

While this opens doors for millions of new creators, it inevitably creates a friction point with the traditional design community, which previously formed Adobe's main customer base. The manual skill of building an image from scratch, the hours spent learning how light falls, how a composition comes together, how many concepts it takes to find the right one, can feel deprioritised when tools can generate a hundred concept images in the time it used to take to sketch one. Is this the trade-off Cook was gesturing at? It's not a company acting maliciously, but an industry optimising for output and speed while traditional craft gets redefined.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's part of a bigger picture, of course. As my inbox floods with press releases for new AI companion devices, the messaging is getting more dystopian. "The only difference between a human intern and this device is that the AI can work 24/7," one tech company proudly promises. Useful, yes, but slightly eerie. As AI works faster, smarter and harder than any human can, we in turn are pushed to compete – churning out volume over quality, relying on machines and potentially losing certain roles in the process. These are more consequences.

Outside of creative tools, a similar high-speed reliance is happening in consumer tech, setting up another trap Apple must avoid. Companion chatbots like ChatGPT are more used than ever, increasingly filling roles that (you'd think) should rely on human connection, like therapists. Mental health researchers are warning about emotional dependency on AI, and the reinforcement of harmful thinking that can happen when engaging with a chatbot. US states have introduced dozens of bills this year trying to safeguard against exactly the kind of unconsequenced, high-engagement design Cook seemed to be alluding to – for example that thing ChatGPT does to keep you in the conversation by offering multiple options on what it could do for you next. That algorithm puts engagement above wellbeing – and it isn't what a human would do.

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All of this context is why Apple needs to remain cautious, especially as we recently reported that its strategy seems to be working. Adobe can pivot its strategy because it has an entirely new, massive audience of everyday creators to expand into alongside design pros. Apple doesn't have that luxury. Its brand identity is deeply tied to user trust, human-centered design, and high-end creative workflows simultaneously.

Cook was famously cautious here. As the world gets wise to AI and its consequences, that cautiousness shouldn't be seen as falling behind, it could become Apple's biggest strength under Ternus, if it is handled in the right way.