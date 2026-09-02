This 3D artist uses Unreal Engine 5 and Blender to achieve incredible detail in heroic character designs
Check out the work of Andres Zambrano.
Andres Zambrano is a US-based 3D artist working in ZBrush, Maya, Substance Painter, Marvelous Designer, Unreal Engine 5 and Blender. He's inspired by heroic figures with a dignified and elegant look, and he believes it's important to achieve a hand-crafted high level of detail on his characters, often with intense, dramatic lighting.
Below, Andres showcases three examples of his work, including his takes on characters from the Bloodborne game by From Software. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling.
Bloodborne Hunter
“One of my earliest works where I focused on realistically depicting different materials. The main focus here was on the cloth and showing the damage from constant fighting.”
Fantasy Adventurer
“This piece was a way to practice designing my own character using the design language learned from previous characters. This one is a real-time character for Unreal.”
Lady Maria – Bloodborne
“A custom, slightly redesigned version of Lady Maria from Bloodborne. Here I wanted to emphasise more movement and a dramatic angle compared to my previous models.”
You can see more of Andres's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Today's drawing tablet deals
See our guide to the best drawing tablets for more options.
Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS
Download the Creative Bloq app for Android
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.