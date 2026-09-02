This 3D artist uses Unreal Engine 5 and Blender to achieve incredible detail in heroic character designs

Andres Zambrano is a US-based 3D artist working in ZBrush, Maya, Substance Painter, Marvelous Designer, Unreal Engine 5 and Blender. He's inspired by heroic figures with a dignified and elegant look, and he believes it's important to achieve a hand-crafted high level of detail on his characters, often with intense, dramatic lighting.

Below, Andres showcases three examples of his work, including his takes on characters from the Bloodborne game by From Software. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling.

Bloodborne Hunter

(Image credit: Andres Zambrano)

“One of my earliest works where I focused on realistically depicting different materials. The main focus here was on the cloth and showing the damage from constant fighting.”

Fantasy Adventurer

(Image credit: Andres Zambrano)

“This piece was a way to practice designing my own character using the design language learned from previous characters. This one is a real-time character for Unreal.”

Lady Maria – Bloodborne

(Image credit: Andres Zambrano)

“A custom, slightly redesigned version of Lady Maria from Bloodborne. Here I wanted to emphasise more movement and a dramatic angle compared to my previous models.”

You can see more of Andres's work on his ArtStation profile .

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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