How to draw Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty the easy way

Sanrio is the company behind some of the most iconic Japanese character designs around, from Hello Kitty to Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll. Sony's so envious that it's now trying to take a leap into the market with its Nemu the Night Owl Bear.

If you're interested in creating your own character, or you want to make Hello Kitty fan art, learning how to draw Sanrio characters is the place to start. It can be a fun and relatively simple style to practise because Sanrio's characters often make use of some clear and distinctive anatomy shapes and drawing techniques.

In the video below, our own resident expert Phoebe shows how to draw a Sanrio character, or a character in the style of Sanrio, step by step, from the initial sketch to colouring. To follow along, you'll want some of the best pens for artists and the best markers.

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Phoebe shows that you can draw a Sanrio character style quite quickly if you follow a few tips. Aim for a simple shape and facial anatomy, rounded arms, a thick outline and, of course, a bow.

For more on the basics of drawing, see our how to draw tutorials series. You might also want to check out the best drawing books.