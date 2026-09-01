This viral creative challenge ingeniously rebranded pens for the AI age

With everyone so fed up with AI-generated flyers, some designers think it's time we rediscovered the incredible creative potential of pens. And a viral challenge has come up with some ingenious ways to advertise the humble stationery item in this AI Age.

What began as one LinkedIn user's spec ad idea for the Parker Pen Company shared sparked a competition with hundreds of entries and prizes provided by the brand itself. It's a rare story that makes you feel glad for social media again, while also throwing up some great ideas about how creative advertising can help a brand remain relevant in changing times.

An ability to sell the attributes of a pen was once a classic interview scenario. Anyone subjected to that ordeal in 2026 might face a more difficult test than ever, on the face of it. Keyboards and touchscreens had already replace pens for many people. The emergence of AI chatbots that can combine, condense and rewrite large texts could be seen as a final blow.

But some creatives believe the pen is mightier than the probabilistic large language model generating statistically optimised token sequences that simulate dialogue.

The freelance Copywriter and Creative Strategist Kushagra Oberoi last week published an "anti-AI campaign ad idea for Parker pens" on LinkedIn. He mocked up a billboard ad idea that combined a photo of a Parker pen with the copy "An idea generation tool that doesn't deprive the planet of water".

The post picked up thousands of likes and other creatives began suggesting tweaks to the copy. That led One Minute Briefs and Andrew Tindall, chief growth officer at System 1, to put out an open call for more ideas.

Creatives were invited to respond to the simple brief of "create billboard-style posters to #SellMeThisPen". Ten would be chosen to put through System 1's ad testing model to gauge which one would be most likely to engage consumers.

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The Parker ad challenge soon took on a life of its own. Some 350 ideas poured in. The Parker Pen Company noticed and came on board to offer gifts to the winners.

Parker became the accidental beneficiary of a very creative organic and spontaneous viral campaign. Like the real anti-AI Polaroid adverts we saw earlier in the year, the proposed billboards almost all tap into the widespread public concerns and distrust around AI, rebranding the humble pen as a tool that promotes the expression of authentic human thought.

Andrew pointed out that new research published in the Journal of Marketing Analytics has found that 8 out of 10 people don’t believe brands when they explain why they used AI – they think businesses did it because it was easier or cheaper.



"The finding is brutal. No matter what was claimed, people still assumed the same thing: the company used AI because it helped the company. Not the consumer or society," he notes.

The eventual winner of the competition condensed the original concept into one simple word cleverly presented. The anti-AI stance isn't spelled out so explicitly, but it's implied.

Think, the copy reads, which could be a description of a pen's function as a device that aids contemplation as well as a plea to anyone about to open up ChatGPT to generate their next brand asset or event flyer.

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We'll have to see if Parker pulls out a pen to sign off on an official campaign. Some brands have started to come out and overtly criticise AI in their marketing, from Polaroid to Cadbury's Make AI Mediocre Again and KitKat's exhortation for us to be ruder to AI.

It could be perfect timing given the current trend of small businesses declaring on Instagram their intention to use pen and paper instead of AI to communicate.

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Sold? See our picks of the best pens for artists and the world's most beautiful pens.