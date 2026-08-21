McDonald's SpongeBob x One Piece collab is as bonkers as it sounds

McDonald's has had some iconic collaborations over the years, from Travis Scott to Crocs, but its latest move might be the strangest yet. Fusing the worlds of US cartoon royalty and Japanese anime, behold, the SpongeBob x One Piece Happy Meal.

Known for creating some of the best adverts over the decades, McDonald's expertly makes this bizarre fusion work. From its playful ads to its custom Happy Meal toys, the collab proves that even the most unexpected alliances can make for a legendary branding moment.

spongebob x one piece commercial is so cool pic.twitter.com/8yDo4t7n9eAugust 19, 2026

The new ad begins with One Piece's Luffy spying a coveted McDonald's Happy Meal box. Springing into action, the Straw Hat pirates launch towards it, in tandem with the Bikini Bottom gang, resulting in a catastrophic crash (anime impact frames included). The result? An animation crossover for the ages, featuring SpongeBob and pals donning the iconic outfits of the One Piece crew.

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"This is actually peak crossover chaos," one fan on X wrote. Another praised, "They did NOT have to make a Happy Meal commercial this majestic." The playful ad clearly resonated with some, as one fan called it a "direct attack on millennials with disposable income," while another commented, "Buying Happy Meals as an adult has never been more justified."

Here is the complete line up for the McDonald's SpongeBob SquarePants x One Piece collaboration.Available in over 60 regions, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and more!Will release sequentially beginning August 2026.13 toys total. Availability of each toy… pic.twitter.com/1WJsDmk6a4August 13, 2026

Coming to McDonald's across the globe throughout August, the Happy Meal will include 1 of 12 collectable crossover toys, such as Patrick as Zoro, Mr Krabs as Jinbe, Squidward as Sanji, and, of course, SpongeBob as Luffy.

It's not the first time McDonald's has nailed an anime collab – check out the fast food chain's adorable Kiki's Delivery Service ad that won the hearts of Ghibli fans. For more ad inspiration, take a look at McDonald’s new billboards that are painfully relatable.