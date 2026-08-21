McDonald's SpongeBob x One Piece collab is as bonkers as it sounds
The exclusive Happy Meal kicks off with an epic trailer.
McDonald's has had some iconic collaborations over the years, from Travis Scott to Crocs, but its latest move might be the strangest yet. Fusing the worlds of US cartoon royalty and Japanese anime, behold, the SpongeBob x One Piece Happy Meal.
Known for creating some of the best adverts over the decades, McDonald's expertly makes this bizarre fusion work. From its playful ads to its custom Happy Meal toys, the collab proves that even the most unexpected alliances can make for a legendary branding moment.
The new ad begins with One Piece's Luffy spying a coveted McDonald's Happy Meal box. Springing into action, the Straw Hat pirates launch towards it, in tandem with the Bikini Bottom gang, resulting in a catastrophic crash (anime impact frames included). The result? An animation crossover for the ages, featuring SpongeBob and pals donning the iconic outfits of the One Piece crew.
"This is actually peak crossover chaos," one fan on X wrote. Another praised, "They did NOT have to make a Happy Meal commercial this majestic." The playful ad clearly resonated with some, as one fan called it a "direct attack on millennials with disposable income," while another commented, "Buying Happy Meals as an adult has never been more justified."
Coming to McDonald's across the globe throughout August, the Happy Meal will include 1 of 12 collectable crossover toys, such as Patrick as Zoro, Mr Krabs as Jinbe, Squidward as Sanji, and, of course, SpongeBob as Luffy.
It's not the first time McDonald's has nailed an anime collab – check out the fast food chain's adorable Kiki's Delivery Service ad that won the hearts of Ghibli fans. For more ad inspiration, take a look at McDonald’s new billboards that are painfully relatable.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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