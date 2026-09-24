People are treating Apple's MacOS 27 wallpaper 'design fail' like a true crime mystery to be solved

As well as the new iPhone 18 Pro with iOS 27, Apple's rolled out its customary annual MacOS update this month. MacOS 27 Golden Gate introduces new Siri AI with on-screen awareness, enhanced apps and Liquid Glass design tweaks while dropping support for old Intel Macs.

There's been praise for the refinements and smoother performance, but some eagle-eyed users have noticed what some see as a bug in the all-important default live wallpaper design. What's going on with the Golden Gate Bridge?

I just found a MacOS 27 Golden Gate bug on the default live wallpaper. If you look closely, you’ll notice a brick wall or building overlapping a rock. I’ve talked to a few people, and they also see it too. I think there must have been a mistake with masking the video. Thanks to… pic.twitter.com/fxgnHzFfYzSeptember 22, 2026

That's just how the rock is shaped lol pic.twitter.com/28tTOikl7jSeptember 22, 2026

As noted by tech influencer Sam Hlabangana in the post on X above, the MacOS Golden Gate wallpaper at one point seems to show a brick-walled building overlap a rock located closer in the foreground. "I’ve talked to a few people, and they also see it too. I think there must have been a mistake with masking the video," Sam writes.

That's sparked a range of theories from other detectives. One person suspects Apple's VFX artist edited in the building to cover up "something ugly, or something they didn't want to show". Someone else thinks the apparent glitch could be a side of effect of AI upscaling.

Others reckon that's just the way the rock is actually shaped. If anyone reading happens to be in San Francisco and fancies trying to find the exact spot to recreate the shot, do let us know your findings in the comments!

If you need a Mac to check out the mystery for yourself, see our guide to the best Mac for content creators.