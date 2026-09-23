Coyote Vs Acme's $100m takings show fan campaigns CAN succeed

Three weeks after its release, Coyote Vs Acme has passed its box office test. The hybrid live action and animation movie that Warner Bros wanted to scrap for a tax write down has made over $100m. That's not mega blockbuster territory, but it beats expectations for a cancelled film that Ketchup Entertainment reportedly picked up for around $50m.

Moreover, it's proof that a fan backlash can make a difference that actually turns into sales. For years, Hollywood has seen audiences are passive consumers. Coyote vs. Acme has shown that they're participants. if the coyote finally caught a win, it's because enough people believed he deserved one.

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The movie's journey reads like a classic underdog screenplay. Directed by Dave Green, Coyote vs Acme follows Wile E as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation over its countless defective products. It was completed in 2022 in slated to reach the big screen in July 2023, but Warner Bros Discovery decided to cancel the movie to take a reported $30 million write-down.

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Following other high-profile cancellations like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, it become a symbol of Hollywood's focus on financial engineering over creative work. But filmmakers and animation enthusiasts refused to let the film quietly disappear. It became a cause.

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One person who's sure to be celebrating the film's redemption is the famous lone protestor who became a symbol for the campaign to get Warner to release the movie. Later identified as the New York and LA-based dancer Marco Vaccaro, he stood outside the Warner Bros lot in Los Angeles dressed as Wile E.

Maybe someone at Warner saw him and took note. In early 2025, it sold the rights to Ketchup Entertainment, which had previously helped bring The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie to cinemas.

For a smaller distributor, it was a brave move. Online passion doesn't always translate into commercial success. But Ketchup managed to turn the movie's cancellation into a superpower, embracing it in the marketing with the tagline "The Movie ACME Didn't Want You to See."

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The film's years-long battle for release gave it irresistible added appeal. When audiences watch it, they aren't just rooting for Wile E against Acme, but for the movie against Warner Bros.