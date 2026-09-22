The Tesla Cybercab has a pretty silly design fail

After all the Tesla Cybertruck fails, it maybe shouldn't be surprising to discover that the Cybercab is also causing a spot of controversy in terms of its design.

There's been a lot of debate about the potential safety implications of a fully autonomous vehicle with no manual controls, but it seems there's also a more minor but fairly annoying oversight. You need to be careful about where you and any companions are standing when those automatic butterfly doors open.

Cybercab door will bump you if you stand in the blind spot. But it is just a love tap. I don’t want to make this video to dunk on the Cybercab. In fact I want everyone to know that these are just taps and you don’t really feel anything. So the Cybercab doors are definitely safe… pic.twitter.com/DdXZWlVAisSeptember 20, 2026

The Cybercab's dramatic butterfly-style doors make it look more like a concept sports car than a taxi intended for mass production. Now it turns out that the striking design could also end up striking passengers physically.

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Some had already questioned the practicality of the Cybercab's doors for tight urban environments and crowded pickup zones. In the video above, one person finds that there is indeed a potential issue with the automatic opening mechanism: the doors won't stop if you're standing in the way.

While the OP suspects that it's due to a blind spot in the car's camera and sensor system, it seems that the doors simply aren't designed to stop if someone's there. The OP stresses that it's "just a love tap". They see the doors as safe, but others suggest that they could be problematic for some people.

"The taps may be soft to you, but they may not be safe for the elderly, children, or people with several conditions. Imagine those doors knocking off a pricey phone off their hands!" one person writes.

"Sure it is safe but I feel like it would still be problematic for some people. Who wants a door to 'tap' them when they try to get in?," someone else comments.

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Given that other Tesla vehicles have been involved in fatal accidents in self-driving mode, I'd be more worried about the Cybercab's fully autonomous driving than the doors giving "love taps", but it's another thing to be wary of.

The launch of the Cybertruck was mired with issues, including reports that the electric pickup struggled with snow, could fall apart at high speeds and, contrary to what Tesla CEO Elon Musk once promised, is definitely not a boat.