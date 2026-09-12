Elon Musk's daughter's Tesla-trolling fashion advert is as cinematic as Star Wars

Fashion brands love to present themselves as rebellious, celebrating self-expression, individuality and rule breaking. The Spanish brand Desigual has now found something to actually rebel against, and it's doing so with an ad campaign that's as layered as it is cinematic.

With opportune timing just as an Anthropic researcher warns that AI "could kill all humans" within 10 years, Desigual is joining the fight back. The centrepiece of its campaign is a film in which a model tries to break the circuitry of a robot based on the Tesla Optimus. And there's an immaculate real-world subtext: the model is Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Expectedto obey. BORN TO DISOBEY. VivianWilson x Desigual. #DESIGUAL #BORNTODISOBEY - YouTube Watch On

Desigual's Born to Disobey campaign is the work of ProdCo, with the film being overseen by PSG (Yukihiro 'Sho' Shoda, Pau López and Gerardo del Hierro, formerly known as TURBO).

Throughout the short, Vivian deliberately pushes the programming of a robot named DESI 84 – a reference to the year that Barcelona-based Desigual was founded. She tees off on the robot's chest, walks it on a leash and tries to teach it how to perform in the bedroom. After the robot malfunctions and ends up banging its head against a wall, Vivian concludes "Some things aren't meant to be fixed").

There are some little Easter eggs. Vivian is shown reading R.U.R., Karel Čapek's 1920 sci-fi play, which gave us the word 'robot'. And this robot is, in fact, a human actor, an ironic twist when there are fears about robots and AI replacing human jobs. The actor studied videos of the Tesla Optimus in order to imitate its movements.

From a branding perspective, Born to Disobey continues a long-running theme in Desigual's marketing. The brand has historically positioned itself around nonconformity, eccentricity and colourful self-expression. Here, it updates that philosophy for 2026, highlighting the contrast between human intuition and machine logic.

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The campaign takes the cold, aimless posturing and faux profundity of the visual language typically used in high-end fashion advertising and actually says something with it. Rather than celebrating rebellion for its own sake, the campaign suggests that, in a world shaped by technology, AI and social expectations, the most radical act is to be yourself.

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According to Desigual, the message is that "The greatest rebellion is no longer about fighting against the system but about refusing to be part of it. When everything invites you to obey, the answer is attitude, irony and the freedom to be yourself."

PSG said Vivian's character in the piece developed naturally with little discussion because of her genuine skepticism toward what the robot represented. The model, who is transgender, has personally criticised AI over its impact on creative jobs and for stripping art of human intention, making her the perfect choice as the face of the campaign.

The robot becomes a symbol of the systems that encourage people to obey rules, optimise behaviour and fit predefined patterns, while Vivian represents spontaneity, creativity and self-expression. On another level, it's hard not to read between the lines that the ultimate enemy is the cold and callous father bent on interplanetary domination, giving the ad a Star Wars-like oedipal vibe.