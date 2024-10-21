Tesla's Optimus robot is already getting mercilessly mocked

News
By
published

Let the humanoid memes commence.

The Tesla robot Optimus 2
(Image credit: Tesla)

We've been wary of Tesla's Optimus robot ever since the company unveiled an initial prototype in 2022. Since then, Elon Musk has given us a slow but steady stream of updates, with the humanoid getting ever-so-slightly more, well, human-like, with each iteration. And as the robot's design and features are picking up, so are the memes. 

At Tesla's recent 'We, Robot' event in Los Angeles (which has already attracted controversy), Musk unveiled his bold vision for the robot, which he estimates could sell anywhere between $20,000-$30,000. Basically, he thinks it will be able to do whatever you want it to. But are we all ready to be silently judged by our insentient companion? 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles