Fans think Beyoncé’s $1000 empty wooden box is a sign

For many Bey Hive members, the Queen B can do no wrong. The legendary singer has been on the scene for decades, releasing countless collabs, merchandise and even her own whisky – but could Bey's latest stunt be a step too far for fans?

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her hit album B'Day, Beyoncé decided to bless her fans with a custom wooden box. Why? I'm not entirely sure. With a whopping $948.01 USD price tag, I'm sure you're asking, Bey, what's in the box? Surprise, it's nothing.

For the Hive. The BEY KEEPER Collector’s Box is available now on https://t.co/JHmytRIx2j pic.twitter.com/fjb6bARQqCSeptember 4, 2026

"Inspired by the beauty of traditional beekeeper crates," this unassuming box is supposedly a place to home all your Beyoncé vinyls. Made of solid pine wood and finished with beeswax oil, it's a well-crafted, unconventional piece of merch, but I'm left wondering how on earth the price is justified at over $1000 after taxes and shipping.

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Idk bout y’all, but i’ma do WHAT I WANT! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/us4eNFNEF6September 4, 2026

Sure, there's a bee engraving and a Beyoncé logo slapped on for a bit of customisation, but the design doesn't feel on-brand for Miss Sascha Fierce at all. But lo and behold, fans were buying into it, with theories quickly blooming.

"It actually doesn’t say the boxes are empty… It says there are no vinyls in the box. That doesn’t mean there isn’t something else in the box," one fan suggested. "Beyoncé giving the hive a $948.01 Beyhive collector box we NEVER asked for means she wants us to have it, which means something is in that box," they claimed. "I just can’t prove it"

Me playing with my $950 Beyoncé box: pic.twitter.com/90XaUtFNJCSeptember 4, 2026

Do I think there's a hidden Easter egg in Beyoncé's mysterious box? Probably not, but I'm not one to mess with the theories of the Bey Hive. Merchandise is notoriously expensive, and I think Bey and her team are simply testing how much they can push it. I'm just astounded it worked.

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