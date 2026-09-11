These are the only budget office chairs we can recommend after six years of testing, and three of them have big discounts today

We've been testing chairs for over six years, and we've been through dozens. You can see our verdict on the ultimate winners in our guide to the best office chairs for back pain. But do you need to invest hundreds of dollars to get a chair that won't do your back in? Not necessarily.
It's true that most cheap office chairs don't provide real lumbar support or the kind of adjustability you need to ensure a chair that works for your body. They don't tend to be comfortable to sit in for very long either. But there are some exceptions. We're particularly big fans of the Sihoo M18, currently reduced from $170 to $147 at Amazon.
Two years after we first reviewed it, we still think this chair shines in all the important areas: style, comfort, adjustability – and value. Here's that chair, and five others that we can recommend in the sub-$600 price range.
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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