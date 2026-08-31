There's £500 off the new Honor Magic V6 foldable phone, and I have no idea why

Even though Samsung has dominated recent news headlines with its recent Z series of phones – including the fancy 5 star Z Fold8 Ultra – Honor has quietly undercut the competition with its flagship foldable phone, the Honor Magic V6.

Coming in at £1,999 on its May release, it has currently got a whopping £500 off for absolutely no other reason than Honor likes to give massive discounts off their most recent phones. I have no other explanation for it! It's currently down from £1,999 to £1,499 over at Honor.

Flagship quality at a discount

When I reviewed the Honor Magic V6 earlier this year, I was really impressed by its super-fast features, especially its camera. I'm not a fan of the mega zoom that Honor are so proud about, but otherwise, you get some really nice snaps, and I love using the expended, fully unfolded phone for taking and looking at photos.

The other notable feature of the V6 is that it comes with a really handy case included. And that case has a stand that will prop up the camera phone, so you can enjoy watching whatever you want while traveling.

I feel that it's a bit pricey at full price, but at £1,499, it's a really compelling product.