There's £500 off the new Honor Magic V6 foldable phone, and I have no idea why
This cutting edge foldable phone was only released in May, making this one of the best discounts on a smartphone today.
Even though Samsung has dominated recent news headlines with its recent Z series of phones – including the fancy 5 star Z Fold8 Ultra – Honor has quietly undercut the competition with its flagship foldable phone, the Honor Magic V6.
Coming in at £1,999 on its May release, it has currently got a whopping £500 off for absolutely no other reason than Honor likes to give massive discounts off their most recent phones. I have no other explanation for it! It's currently down from £1,999 to £1,499 over at Honor.
This deal on the foldable Honor Magic V6 has come at a great time for anyone seeking a Samsung Z Fold8 alternative.
You get £500 off and there are further deals to claim with trade-ins.
Flagship quality at a discount
When I reviewed the Honor Magic V6 earlier this year, I was really impressed by its super-fast features, especially its camera. I'm not a fan of the mega zoom that Honor are so proud about, but otherwise, you get some really nice snaps, and I love using the expended, fully unfolded phone for taking and looking at photos.
The other notable feature of the V6 is that it comes with a really handy case included. And that case has a stand that will prop up the camera phone, so you can enjoy watching whatever you want while traveling.
I feel that it's a bit pricey at full price, but at £1,499, it's a really compelling product.
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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