This PC mouse has 31,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it's down to $30
The Logitech G305 Lightspeed has been putting more expensive mice to shame since 2018.
I'm late to the game, but I recently discovered the joys of using gaming mice for work. I'm sat at my desk scrolling for the best deals for creatives every day, so needless to say, it's had a big impact.
I don't know why it's taken me so long. I thought that the big bulky ergonomic mice were the best for 'productivity' work. But putting this piece together on the best student desk set ups yesterday, I discovered it's simply not true.
Of course, the MX Masters of this world still feature on my best PC mouse list. But gaming mice, such as the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, are unbeatable when it comes to lightness and speed. And with this 2018 classic down from $50 to $30 over at Amazon, it's unbeatable for value, for students going back to school and pros alike.
I've only recently discovered gaming mice for productivity tasks, but they're the best. Light, fast and, when they're not plastered with LED lights, discreet on the desktop. At $30, this classic is a great deal.
Another thing about the G305 Lightspeed that I like is that, since it's been around since 2018, it's got a healthy modding community behind it. There are plenty housing 3D prints to make the G305 Lightspeed lighter, to make the replaceable battery a rechargeable one, and to make it look basically however you want.
That makes me want to get one of these, and head over to an affordable 3D printer and start creating a new look for my mouse. In fact, that's exactly what I'm going to do! Watch this space...
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Beren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on digital art magazine ImagineFX, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles, including Paint & Draw and Computer Arts. As Ecom Editor on Creative Bloq, when he's not reviewing the latest audiophile headphones or evaluating the best designed ergonomic office chairs, he’s testing laptops, TVs and monitors, all so he can find the best tech deals for Creative Bloq’s digital professional audience.
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