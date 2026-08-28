The return of Twitter could be a happy ending after the worst rebrand of all time

Remember Twitter? It was once the internet's town square, with equal parts breaking news, hot takes, and the occasional poetic one‑liner that somehow went viral. Journalists sparred with comedians, celebrities overshared, and ordinary people became philosophers in 280 characters or less.

It was messy, chaotic and great. Until the bots, algorithmic doom spiral, mass layoffs, paid verification and lack of moderation undermined trust credibility, and an 'edgy' rebrand as X discarded one of the most recognisable digital brands in history. Elon Musk's plan was to turn the platform into an 'everything app'. So far, it's not really anything.

We already had several Twitter alternatives to choose from. As of this week, we have another one: Twitter. A small startup has relaunched the brand at Twitter.now with the mission of rebuilding social media with greater trust – complete with bird logo and blue colour palette. Could it be an almost unprecedented resurrection of a dead brand?

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Operation Bluebird, a company based in Virginia, is presenting Twitter.now as a "reclaimed brand". Its argument is that the name is available to trademark again because the intellectual property was effectively abandoned after Elon bought the original Twitter in 2022 and rebranded it as X.

They should know what they're talking about because one of the founders is Stephen Coates, who was Associate Director of Trademarks, Domain Names and Marketing, at the original Twitter between early 2014 and August 2016, when he moved to Amazon.

X disagrees sued Operation Bluebird in Delaware last year and is seeking a preliminary injunction against it. The court has yet to deliver a final written order, but District Court Judge Colm Connolly's tentative ruling in April suggested that Bluebird may have a case.

The new Twitter (Image credit: Operation Bluebird)

Stephen stresses that Twitter.Now is "not an attempt to recreate the old platform". Instead the aim is to create a fundamentally different social media model that addresses some of the biggest complaints people have about the major social media platforms.

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Rather than being entirely subject to the decisions of an algorithm, users will be able to exercise more control over what content reaches their feed by assigning trust levels to other users.

Although the interface doesn't look that dissimilar to Twitter, with the familiar mechanism of tweets and replies, posts show trust signals and users can control their feed with a 'Trust Dial'.

The platform's also testing a Google Gemini-based fact-checking tool called Vera (short for veracity). This runs automatically in real time on every tweet to call out false information.

"Our governing principle is simple: freedom of speech, not freedom of reach," Stephen writes on LinkedIn.

Twitter.now's trust signals and Trust Dial (Image credit: Operation Bluebird)

For now, Twitter.now is only open to 'Early Access Founders' who pay $20 or 'Fighters', who pay $40 to register. Bluebird says the charge is necessary to maintain independence while it builds the platform, keep bots out, and help fund its legal defence against X.

The aim is to open the doors to more people later, although it's not clear if this will be free. For now, the number of users is only in the hundreds. But, like with the launch of Bluesky, limiting initial membership should allow the platform to manage its infrastructure as it builds capabilities and tests features.

The first test will be whether the Twitter name still has enough power to win Twitter.now more attention than other X alternatives. Many of the precedents for dead, abandoned brands being revived were largely driven by nostalgia, from Polaroid and Atari to Airwalk.

I'm not convinced nostalgia is a draw when it comes to social media – the perennial talk of reviving Myspace never really sparks excitement. But the quantity of headlines about the launch of the new Twitter suggests the name still has a lot of weight. The platform should also get a decent boost purely from the many people who will leap at the chance to troll Elon Musk.

But the biggest problem with X isn't the name. People left because of Musk's ownership, content policies and chaotic management rather than loyalty to the previous brand. The real test for the new Twitter will be whether it can build a social platform that doesn't feel antisocial.