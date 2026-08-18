In the world of tech, Apple is the cool, turtleneck-clad millennial uncle who's effortlessly chic without ever really caring for trends. Now imagine if that uncle tried to 'get down with the kids'. Yeah. Cringe.

Ever since the launch of the Gen Zified MacBook Neo, things have been a little different when it comes to Apple's social media marketing. What was once a classy, space grey affair has turned into TikTok memes and bountiful silliness, and some Apple purists aren't happy. But is Apple simply staying relevant or losing sight of its iconic brand identity?

It's all kicking off over at TikTok, where the Apple marketing team are hitting the college-age audience hard (makes sense, given TikTok's main demographic). With silly videos of yearning MagSafe chargers and steamy MacBook Neo romance, it's a playful mix of advertising and Gen Z randomness that seems to be a roaring success with the TikTok crowd. "This is why Apple is the best," one commenter wrote, while another added, "Love this team in charge of this account."

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But over on X, the vibe wasn't so peachy. "There’s no way APPLE posted THIS on TikTok," one disgruntled user wrote, sparking a slew of criticism. "This Gen Z team running the TikTok account needs to be stopped, let us have classic Apple marketing material for God’s sake," another X user wrote. "Yo did Apple get hacked this year or smth?" another added, while one critic scathingly wrote, "Sometimes I wonder if Apple actually goes through their marketing material before posting."

It seems Apple is stuck between a rock and a hard place, keen to please its loyal fans who have stuck by across the decades, while still appearing accessible to the next generation. This 'random' Gen Z social media engagement style isn't without its risks, and striking the wrong balance can come across as desperate and cringe (take the recent influx of viral marketing stunts, for example).

While brands like Duolingo have nailed the random lightning-fast pace of Gen Z culture, Apple's gentle soiree into this world still has a tinge of its signature slick decorum. Until it can let its metaphorical hair down, Apple will exist in a limbo where it can either sacrifice its legacy or attempt to keep up with the trends.

That's not to say I don't appreciate Apple's efforts to innovate and adapt, and as the next generation evolves, I predict we'll naturally see a shift in Apple's brand positioning and tone – but I must say, I miss the dramatics of the 2000s-era iPhone launches. As Creative Bloq's official Gen Z spokesperson, hear my parting words. Uncle Apple, you don't need to keep up with us; you've always been cool.