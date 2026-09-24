IKEA transforms its iconic blue bag in quirky campaign

2026 is the year of the IKEA Frakta, and while you might not recognise the name, you'll definitely recognise its iconic look. IKEA's big blue bag has been a staple for shoppers for 30 years, and now the legendary carrier has its very own campaign.

Documenting the many uses of the humble Frakta, the new IKEA ads celebrate the unconventional ways that the bag is used in everyday life. A wholesome, slice-of-life campaign bursting with personality, the ads reiterate why IKEA is behind some of the best adverts of all time.

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Created by Ogilvy Italy, the Frakta campaign features 10 snapshots of everyday life featuring the iconic carrier. From a makeshift cat bed to a toddler's beach day paddling pool, the creative capabilities of the unassuming bag go far beyond its obvious function, effortlessly weaving its way into everyday life.

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The comforting domestic tone of the ads, paired with the familiar scenarios, gives the campaign a distinctly human feel. Aided by the talents of street photographer Salvatore Matarazzo, these vibrant shots feel both candid and elevated, bringing a slick cohesion to the campaign.

(Image credit: IKEA)

For more design inspiration, take a look at IKEA's latest billboard ads that work because they reveal a common truth about every home, or check out why the brand went viral for this racy wicker bench photo because of Alexander Skarsgård.