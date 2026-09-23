Amazon's October Prime Day day deals have started! These are the best offers for creatives

The Amazon Prime Day sales seem to get longer every year. This year's October Prime Day, AKA Big Deal Days, runs over 6 and 7 October, but the retail giant has already begun what it's billing as 'Early Prime Big Deals'.
In theory, most of the best deals are restricted to Amazon Prime members (just sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial), but I've actually spotted quite a few good limited-time discounts that seem to be available to everyone. Here are my picks for creatives.
The best Early Prime Big Deals for creatives
The Sihoo M18 remains the best budget office chair we've tested, and the only one we gave a five-star review. It's sturdy, well-designed, has adjustable lumbar support and the arm rests have a long range of movement up and down, bringing ergonomics to a home studio at a very attractive price.
As we found in our review, XPPen's slim and lightweight standalone Magic Note Pad does a bit of everything, allowing you to take notes, read and sketch on the go. This price is incredible value for a remote pen display with a nano-etched screen. The X3 Pro Pencil 2 comes included.
For a more professional drawing tablet for desktop work connected to a computer, the Artist Pro 19 Gen 2 provides 4K resolution, excellent colour accuracy and a handy mini keypad and dial for shortcuts.
If it's a tablet for general productivity and entertainment that you're looking for, there's no need to pay more than this. You get great battery life and a decent experience for note taking too.
The Galaxy Watch 8 has a light minimalist design, advanced health and sleep tracking features, an AI assistant and running coach, and long battery life. This is almost the cheapest it's been, though it was reduced to $244 for a period in May.
A digital frame can be a great way to show off your own art, or to enjoy your favourite pieces from other artists). This 21.5in model from Fangor has a anti-glare matte display that makes it resemble a real print. It can store up to 64GB of imagery, which you can send to the device via WiFi.
Also see our guide to the best e-ink art frames.
Made by Apple, the Beats Studio Pro can be a solid addition to a home studio, providing wireless connection, 40-Hour Battery Life, active noise cancellation, USB-C lossless audio and spatial audio.
The Early Prime Big Deals are also a good opportunity to pick up basic supplies for traditional art, like this highly rated easel. Delivery is free for Prime members. If you're not a member, you'll need to add other items to get free delivery to make the deal worth it.
Ok, this isn't strictly related to creative work, but I'm a big fan of this blender, and I love making myself a smoothie when I'm too far into the zone to stop to cook solid food for lunch!
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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