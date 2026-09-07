My favourite markers are on sale for Labor Day, with various Ohuhu sets cut in price by up to 26%. We've been using a couple of different sets of markers in our house for months now, and they're excellent quality plus easy to use for both adults and children.

The Brush and Chisel marker sets come in various quantities, but the version with the biggest discount is the one I have – the 48 colour set. It's reduced by 20% down to $39.99 now at Amazon.

I've also tried the refillable paint markers, which are excellent for decorating onto hard surfaces like rock, wood, ceramic, glass, plastic, eggs, canvas, and more. The 48 colour set is reduced by 26% to $33.24 at Amazon.

There are also discounts on the bigger sets, including 72, 108, 160 and even 320 colours (a favourite of Rosie, our deputy editor). You can read about her experiences with the markers here.

Not right for you? See the other Ohuhu marker offers below: