How Unreal Engine 5 allowed Hell Let Loose: Vietnam to capture the density of the jungle with incredible fidelity

Unquestionably, the biggest challenge was achieving the fidelity, density and variety needed to convincingly represent our version of the Vietnamese jungle. It took a huge effort from a lot of key team members to achieve that.

From the vertical slice through to tool development, there were a wide range of visual and technical challenges we had to navigate. Across the six maps at launch, we have around 24 square kilometres of landscape, so our maps are very large, and a significant amount of that is made up of transitional jungle biomes connecting the more art-directed capture points and POI locations.

At that scale, we couldn't approach the jungle purely by hand. We needed to build a toolset that allowed us to create that density and complexity quickly, but crucially, it still needed to be art and design-led. Getting that balance right was difficult and became a heavily iterative process throughout development.

Our move to Unreal Engine 5 allowed us to utilise its Procedural Content Generation (PCG) framework, but a considerable amount of development went into maturing those tools into something capable of populating maps of this size effectively. Arguably, that work is still evolving as we expand into new biomes and locations for future live-service content.

Then came the challenge of building an asset library with enough variety, fidelity, and believability to support that system. You very quickly notice repetition in a natural environment if there isn't enough variation, particularly at this scale. At the same time, all of that density still has to perform across our different platforms. We had some incredibly capable artists, both technically and visually minded, who worked through those problems.

Ultimately, the challenge wasn't just making a jungle that looked convincing in a screenshot. It was making one that remained convincing across kilometres of playable space. It had to have the density and visual fidelity we wanted, enough variety to feel natural, work with Level Design rather than against it, and still perform at the scale Hell Let Loose demands.