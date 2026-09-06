The Labor Day Apple deals are terrible this year, but these are the best around

There's a real scarcity of good Labor Day Apple deals this year. That's probably at least partly due to general inflation and RAM price inflation amid massive demand from AI data centres. The good news is that there are at least a few decent discounts about, including $150 off the 2026 M5 MacBook Air 13 at Best Buy.

This is the laptop we recommend for most people, balancing sleek design and portability with enough power for photo editing, 2D design and light video editing. There's also $100 of the iPad Air, which we rate highly as an iPad for drawing, as well as on accessories like the Apple Pencil Pro and the latest AirPods Pro. Here are our picks.

The best Apple Labor Day deals

Save $150 Apple MacBook Air 13 (M5): was $1,599 now $1,449 at Best Buy MacBook deals have been sparse since Apple hiked prices earlier this year amid the RAM crisis. Normally, I'd want to see at least $200 off a 16GB MacBook Air 13 in a Labor Day deal, but this looks like the best we'll get this year. All the same, it's a brilliant light, portable laptop for creative work on the go, as we detail in our 4.5-star MacBook Air 13 M5 review. Read more Read less ▼

Save $10 Apple Neo: was $699 now $689 at Amazon The MacBook Neo might be another reason for slim pickings among this year's Apple Labor Day deals. As the Cupertino tech giant's first budget laptop, it only makes sense if there's a sizable price gap with the Air. It's a beautifully designed laptop, though, and the obvious choice for people who like Apple design but don't need the power of a MacBook Air or Pro for creative work. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air (M4) : was $749 now $649 at Best Buy We highly rate the iPad Air for digital art in apps like Procreate thanks to the drawing experience with the Apple Pencil Pro (sold separately, see below). It's not as powerful as an iPad Pro, but are you really going to edit videos or render 3D models on an iPad? Read more Read less ▼

Save $29.01 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy If you buy the iPad Air above (or you already have a recent Air, Pro or mini), I'd highly recommend adding the Apple Pencil Pro. Apple's advanced stylus with its haptic feedback and quick-access customisable controls and gestures is what makes the iPad shine as a device for drawing and note taking. See our Apple Pencil Pro review for more details. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon These are Apple's newest AirPods Pro, with twice the active noise cancellation and longer single-charge battery life compared to the Pro 2, plus built-in heart rate tracking. This is one of the few Apple Labor Day deals that's actually as good as I'd normally hope for. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% Apple AirTag (Gen 2): was $29 now $24 at Amazon AirTags are a handy and inexpensive way to make it easier to keep track of your stuff. Putting one in your handbag, luggage or on your keychain will allow you to locate said item using the Find My. Journalists even used them to discover that Amazon was destroying books. Read more Read less ▼

Not the right deals for you? See more of Labor Day Apple deals below.