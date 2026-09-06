Helen Ahpornsiri takes pressed wildflowers, ferns and leaves, and glues them together in the rough shape of an animal. And I have to admit: when a friend first told me about her process, it sounded more like a school project for eight-year-olds than the disciplined approach of a professional illustrator.

Said friend, though, urged me to check out her work all the same. I did… and realised I couldn't have been more wrong. This is some of the most beautiful illustration I've seen for years.

I think, in retrospect, I was expecting the kind of amateurishness you get at some craft fairs: where you stare and stare at a mess of foliage, squint and try to see the 'picture' the artist was aiming for. Here, though, that relationship is completely inverted.

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With the image above, for example, your eye reads "hedgehog" immediately. This paisley-patterned, autumnal little creature is so artfully crafted, your brain neither knows nor care what media it's made with.

It's only on closer examination that you register that every spine of its body is made from pressed foliage, arranged with the patience of someone who has spent a long time looking at how a hedgehog's spines actually lie.

(Image credit: Helen Ahpornsiri)

It still took me a while, though, to figure out just why I've fallen in love with this work. And I'm probably not fully there yet, but I think it has something to do with how perfectly Helen matches her materials to her subject.

Consider, for instance, how the hedgehog is built from browns, ochres and mossy greens; the palette of a woodland floor in October. That's no accident, because this is exactly where a hedgehog lives, making for an exquisite circularity.

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The same pattern repeats throughout her works. The hare rises out of a tangle of buttercups, cow parsley and clover, so the animal and its habitat become intertwined and inseparable. The whale is built from seaweed fronds and coral shapes, the textures of the ocean floor it calls home.

(Image credit: Helen Ahpornsiri)

All of this held together by a clear love of wildlife, a deep understanding of anatomy, and a bucketload of charm. Oh, and did I mention she grows and presses some of the plants herself? That's the kind of commitment to her subject matter that only inspires me more.

The wider lesson

For anyone working in visual art and design, the lesson I think is this. It's tempting, when you've found a technique that works, to apply it everywhere, evenly, and consistently. Helen's animals are more interesting and unique, precisely because they don't.

It's almost like she's reinventing how she makes art with each individual picture. The density surges and recedes, much like the natural world these creatures inhabit. That makes for some incredible art, and an inspiration for the rest of us to experiment. And trust that the strange, unlikely idea might actually end up being the best one.