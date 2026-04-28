"We couldn't have made Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles today”

Over four decades since their creation, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stand as an incredible indie success story. Just over three years after they appeared in a self-published comic in 1984, the characters became a global sensation via an animated series. That was followed by the first live-action movie another three years later, by which point toys and other merchandise were must haves.

Fast forward, and the TMNT are still going strong. The acclaimed comic book miniseries The Last Ronin sparked new interest, and the animated movie Mutant Mayhem 2 is set for release on August 13, 2027.

Next month, fans will have the change to meet the heroic reptiles' co-creator Kevin Eastman alongside the original voice cast from the animated series at MCM Comic Con over 22 to 24 May. As he prepares for the trip, I caught up with Kevin to discuss the Turtles' legacy.

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Kevin says that when he meets fans at events like MCM Comic Con, he likes to ask them who their favourite Turtle is – “you can tell a lot about someone's personality,” he says.

That's part of what's made the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles such an enduring success. The tone of the franchise has varied: the family-friendly animated series feels a world away from the edgy black-and-white comics that Kevin and Peter Laird began with ("there's a lot less murder and vengeance kind of stuff”), but the core concept remains: the team.

“We were a classic example of artists stealing everything: Fantastic Four, Daredevil, animal characters... we took everything we loved and combined them into one idea.

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“The original inspiration was based on a number of stereotypes that Peter and I enjoyed. With Fantastic Four, you had this family sort of aesthetic with different personalities. They might bicker and fight as a family would, but you had the techno one, the leader one, the bruiser; you had the one you would want on your side in a fight. So you have this wonderful team, and they were always strongest when they were together.

“Couple that with the aspect of, say, Spider-Man: a teenager in high school who has these mutant powers. The Turtles could be any race, creed or colour. Anybody could be a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and imagine themselves as their favourite Turtle personality.”

Kevin will be at MCM Comic Con in London (Image credit: Kevin Eastman)

Another key to the Turtles' legacy is that Kevin and Peter kept creative control. They self-published the comics, and they were personally involved in the first three movies and the first 300 cartoon episodes. That was intentional after learning from the artists who came before them.

“Pete and I were specifically influenced by Jack [Kirby] and his work at Marvel. He was doing work for hire, so he didn't get to participate in creative input or profit participation. We self-published Turtles with the full knowledge of what had happened to those giants that we stood on the shoulders of”.

It helped that Kevin and Peter developed the Turtles' world so much, made it hard for different interpretations to cross a line that they would have seen as too much.

“By the time we started the original cartoon series and the toy line, we already had the first 15 issues, which laid out the background history and supporting characters like April O'Neil and Jones and the Shredder, so there was a really solid foundation.

“When we worked on the early movies, we kept that focus on the family aspect, and there was enough history that Hollywood couldn't really come in and say, 'how about we put them in superhero suits?' There was enough of a foundation that if it strayed too far, the fans would really let you know.”