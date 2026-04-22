How the Bayeux Tapestry gave us Superman.

In the latter half of the 2020s, there can be no doubt that comics are cool. No longer the sole province of nerds and picky readers, comics are in vogue, are art on bookshelves and walls, and inspiring everything from Netflix’s next big hit to summer blockbusters. But where did they come from and how did we get here?

Most people will have an image of western comics or Japanese anime and manga, but comics are as varied as the genres they cover and the mediums they’re created in.

They range from satirical single panels in political magazines and daily newspapers to short strips such as Fred Bassett, Peanuts and Strange Planet, to longer story-length titles like Watchman, Kabuki or adaptations of other media, such as The Last Unicorn, Doctor Who or Hellraiser (our tips on how to draw comic panels are a good place to start if you're inspired to try to create your own).

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Panels by Daniel Gete, an artist from Spain who’s worked on several comic series (Image credit: Daniel Gete/Oni Press)

The most freeing part of the medium is its versatility; each publication or strip has its own distinctive art style, some black and white, others coloured. Some are written by one person, others are collaborations between writers and artists, with patron saints such as Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Alan Moore.

And, now we live in an online world, they’re often available in digital form as well, meaning they’re even more accessible than ever for anyone with a phone, Kindle or library card.

Art as education

The Lascaux cave drawings in France date from around 20,000 years ago, preserved thanks to the depth and humidity (Image credit: Bonnafe Jean-Paul via Getty Images)

Art has always been a way for people to tell stories, dating back to hunters in the famed French caves of Lascaux – now a UNESCO World Heritage site – where the art has been dated to around 20,000 years ago. This was well before humans could write, before complex civilisations existed or words were pressed into clay tablets or scribed on papyrus paper. In times when literacy was rare, art became instructive.

Look at stained glass in churches, which was used to tell stories to non-literate worshippers back when every window was not just about glory to God but also about instructing a populace who could rarely read, let alone had access to the Bible in anything but Latin.

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St Stephen’s Church in Norwich has a modern stained glass window that tells the story of the Calming of the Storm from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, and Luke (Image credit: Asha Bardon)

By this definition, the Bayeux Tapestry – a 70-metre work that retells the Battle of Hastings of 1066 in colour and stitches – is, technically, a woven narrative that could easily be an early ancestor of modern graphic novels. It has a narrative. It has scope and characters with their own arcs. And it exists today thanks to its fame.

A panel from the 11th-century Bayeux Tapestry, which shows the Battle of Hastings in 1066 (Image credit: Hans Georg Roth via Getty Images)

From satire to something more

The Beano began in 1938 and is still going strong today Image credit: David Sutherland / DC Thomson The cover of the 2019 edition of classic comic Watchmen, by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons Image credit: Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons/DC Comics

Early newspapers used drawn images where we would use black and white or colour photographs today, relying on artists to illustrate stories. As a result, the first comics were often found in satirical newspapers. Thanks to politics being a universal medium for comedy and caricature, these became named “cartoons” in 1845, although that term is much, much older, and originally referred to a kind of Italian art form on over sized paper.

During this period, serialisation was popular, with novels serialised in literary magazines and only afterwards printed into so-called penny dreadfuls and early paperbacks. It’s no surprise that the latter evolved into a way to bring illustrated stories and cartoons to the masses.

Modern comics were born in the early 20th century, with The Adventures of Tintin by Hergé (the pen name of Georges Remi) in 1929 and The Beano in 1938. In the US, Detective Comics (or DC) was founded in 1937 and introduced Superman the following year, ushering in the Golden Age of Comics.

The graphic novel adaptation of Peter S Beagle’s The Last Unicorn by Peter B Gillis and Renae De Liz Image credit: IDW Publishing Kabuki’s bright covers make the graphic novel really pop Image credit: Dark Horse

Such publications were initially aimed at children, with serialised stories and popular characters including superheroes – but each has its own distinctive art style, some black and white, others coloured, some available weekly and others sold as graphic novels or collected volumes.

Comic books feel like a modern and accessible format, mixing art and words to create a hybrid medium that takes the best of imagery and mixes it with the narrative found in language. Yet they’ve been looked down on for decades as somehow being lesser than novels and other non-art-based fiction. Thankfully, the digital age means anyone, be they an artist or a writer with a flare for storytelling, can publish work online for all to read.

Freedom of expression

Comic art can create moments of emotional impact using lighting and colour, like in this example from Austin Briggs (Image credit: Austin Briggs)

Austin Briggs, an artist from Tacoma in the US, says: “What draws me to comics is the freedom – they feel bold, personal and unapologetically creator driven. Indie and strip formats especially have this raw honesty where you can feel the artist behind every panel. That authenticity is what makes them powerful and why readers connect so deeply with them.”

Comic books have been viewed as somehow inferior or even cheating when it comes to exploring narratives but the reality is that, thanks to the accessibility of the format, comic books are an evolved form, which takes the best from novels along with the distinctive art styles of their artists.

Think of comics and you’ll probably focus on the United States, the ancestral home of modern comics, on DC and Marvel, the two great publishers of so many popular series, from Batman to The Avengers. But that’s only the start. When you mention comics, especially the Big Two, it’s often superheroes who come to mind first.

Daniel Gete’s style is well suited to comics (Image credit: Daniel Gete/Oni Press)

Daniel Gete, an artist from Spain who worked on Uber: Invasion, Warrior Nun and Biker Mice from Mars, explains: “I guess I love Western comics and particularly superhero comics because that’s what I started reading as a child. They were simply there first for me.

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