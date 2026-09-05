“Korean games and character art played a big part in inspiring me to become a 3D character artist"

Samuel Selami is a 3D character artist for the games industry based in France. He's a master of ZBrush, Maya, 3ds Max, Marmoset Toolbag and Unreal Engine and finds inspiration in dark fantasy and MMORPG aesthetics.

His work blends believable designs with stylised shapes to create grounded, memorable characters. Below he talks us through three examples. If you're inspired, check out our guides to the best 3D modelling software and the best laptops for 3D modelling.

The Mercenary

(Image credit: Samuel Selami)

“Korean games and their character art direction played a big part in inspiring me to become a 3D character artist. With this piece, I wanted to recreate that grounded semi-realistic fantasy look.”

Follower

(Image credit: Samuel Selami)

“One of the biggest challenges with this character was balancing stylisation with horror elements. I wanted the creature to feel disturbing from far away while keeping a strong, recognisable silhouette.”

Zealot

(Image credit: Samuel Selami)

“This character went through many in-engine iterations to find the right silhouette and presence. I wanted the Zealot to feel instantly imposing and violent, marking a difficulty step in a stylised dark fantasy setting.”

You can see more of Samuel's work on his ArtStation profile .

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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