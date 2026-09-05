The GTA 6 'romance' controversy is everything that's wrong with the internet

The imminent launch of GTA 6 is arguably one of the most anticipated entertainment events in history. The hype has been ramping up since, well, GTA 5. And after 13 years, the next instalment is finally upon us. But it's launching into a very different digital landscape to its predecessor.

The likes of TikTok didn't exist back in 2013, and Instagram was only just getting started. Which means there's a whole new bunch of ways for gamers to deliver their hot takes on the new game before it's even released.

The game features a complex relationship mechanic (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Case in point: the brand new 'romance' controversy that's sweeping TikTok. For the uninitiated, GTA 6 features a complex relationship mechanic between Jason and Lucia, the two protagonists of the game. Players can build the relationship by doing everyday things together such as holding hands, going on dates and, of course, committing violent crimes.

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@diaryofasalesgirl idc I run a strict program my man is not playing gta6 idc ♬ original sound - shelby haas

Which has led some TikTok users to declare they won't allow their partner to play the game. "In absolutely no human way is my fiancé playing GTA 6," said TikToker Shelby Haas . "You literally have to maintain a relationship with a girl [in] the video game and text her, and she'll get mad if you don't text her back. You have to take her on dates and you can have [sex] with her." In response, her fiance publicly declared he will abstain from playing the game. And in a slew of subsequent videos from other creators, playing GTA 6 has been declared "cheating".

GTA 6 is likely to bring unprecedented levels of realism (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The whole thing smacks of a manufactured social media controversy, the kind of sensationalised content farming that wouldn't sound out of place on one of GTA's in-game radio stations. But of course, news outlets have been quick to report on it as though GTA 6 is genuinely about to tear marriages apart. What next? Is everybody who read Fifty Shades of Grey a rampant cheater? Is everybody who's ever watched a steamy scene in Bridgerton suddenly a sinner?

The game is due for release in November (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Ultimately, the fact that this kind of discourse even exists is a sad indictment of the digital times we live in. That a 'relationship' with a collection of pixels and pre-programmed dialogue can be remotely considered equivalent to a real romantic interaction says rather more about our increasingly blurred relationship with technology than it does about GTA 6.