The ingenious Lionel Messi font is based on real plays, and people are trying to work out which

Who knew the World Cup would generate so much interesting typography in Argentina. First there was Malvinas Sans, based on a banner that Lionel Messi and co displayed after their semi-final victory over England. Now Messi himself has his own font (not that he asked for it).
After Argentina's number 10 announced his retirement from the national side this week, the deodorant brand Rexona echoed the same message that many people were posting on social media: "Gracias, Capitán". But it did it with a font whose design was based on Messi's own moves on the pitch. Behold, GOAT Font... it's a messy.
Rather frustratingly, Rexona hasn't revealed the process behind the making of its Lionel Messi font or which particular plays from the illustrious Rosarino's career the letters are supposed to be based on. That's making some people suspicious.
But on the other hand, the lack of a breakdown of which dribble, pass or shot inspired each letter form might have helped amplify engagement for the brand. That's because people are now combing through archive match footage trying to work out exactly when Messi drew each of these letters on the pitch.
Someone reckons the 'S' comes from Argentina vs Australia at the Qatar World Cup, while others think they've tracked down the 'G' and 'T' to the semi final against Croatia in the same tournament.
You can download Goat Font as an OTF file from the Rexona website.
Can you recognise where any of the letters came from?
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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