Parker only went and made those viral anti-AI pen billboards real

Making unsolicited spec ads can be a great exercise for creatives looking to hone their skills, build a portfolio and get attention online, but it's not often that the actual brand takes them up and runs with them. The recent viral Parker billboard creative challenge has rewritten the rules, and it shows how brands can benefit from strong management, genuine engagement on social media and reflexes quick enough to respond to an opportunity.

What began as one LinkedIn user's "anti-AI campaign ad idea" for the Parker Pen Company sparked a competition that received hundreds of entries, with prizes from Parker for the winners. Finally, the unplanned campaign made its way onto a real digital billboard in Times Square, New York.

It all began with freelance copywriter and creative strategist Kushagra Oberoi’s unsolicited Parker spec ad posted on LinkedIn. With its timely criticism of AI and reframing of the humble ballpoint pen, it picked up thousands of likes. This led One Minute Briefs and Andrew Tindall, chief growth officer at System 1, to put out a call for other suggestions.

Some 350 submissions poured in from all over the world. A shortlist of 10 was selected to be put through System 1's ad testing platform to gauge consumer reaction. Simon Sinclair and Manish Dodani’s minimalist Think concept emerged as the winner.

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I wondered whether Parker's owner Newell Brands might ultimately make the work official, and it has. Just days after the competition finished, Parker's put all 10 shortlisted ads live on a digital billboard in Times Square.

The brand became the accidental beneficiary of crowd-sourced advertising, receiving independent ideas from hundreds of creatives. Finally, it put real media behind them in one of the world's most iconic OOH advertising locations, crediting the originator of each idea on each piece.

The #SellMeThisPen challenge is the kind of fun, spontaneous creative collaboration that makes one happy to have social media again. It also threw up some great ideas about how clever repositioning can help a brand remain relevant in changing times. And it's genuinely made me consider going back to using a pen more often, before I forget how to write by hand.

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