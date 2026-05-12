The good, the bad and the AI of World Cup 2026 adverts

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a month away, and the battle of the ads has begun. The world's most-watched sporting event provides an opportunity to reach a global audience of billions, and brands are aiming to tap into fans' passion for the sport with cinematic storytelling, nostalgia and a sprinkling of AI.

The right ad can create a lasting impact, becoming part of football folklore in the collective memory long after the tournament ends. But who's hit the net and who deserves a red card this time around? Here are the best and worst World Cup 2026 ads so far (also see our pick of the best World Cup logos of all time).

Adidas – Backyard Legends

adidas Backyard Legends | The Greatest Football Story Ever Told - YouTube Watch On

Who could have imagined we would ever see Muad'Dib Timothee Chalamet in the back of a car with Trinity Rodman, Lamine Yamal, and Jude Bellingham? David Beckham makes an appearance too, mohawk and all thanks to some actually surprisingly non-intrusive AI work. And just when you think the cast can't get any wilder, in come Bad Bunny and Messi.

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The nostalgic '90s vibe recalls iconic past ads from arch rival Nike. With great pacing, Timothee's earnest performance and a message focused on the sport and grassroots participation rather than the product, this a firm contender for the best World Cup ad of 2026. It's not often that you hear people calling for an advert to made into a movie or series.

Lays' Most Epic Watch Party

Most Epic Watch Party with Alexia Putellas, Leo Messi, David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Steve Carell - YouTube Watch On

Messi and Beckham cross paths again in this World Cup ad from Lays (Walkers for readers in the UK and Ireland). The No Lay’s, No Game campaign has been running for four years now, but it's been such a success that Lays didn't really need to do anything new.

The ad also features Alexia Putellas, Thierry Henry and Steve Carell, along with some unsuspecting shoppers, who are invited to a World Cup viewing party for fans – provided they have Lays. As well as the film, the long-term campaign has a WhatsApp group featuring live reactions and voice notes presented as if they're from the stars of the campaign. It has over 10 million followers, showing how well Lays has tapped into the passion of fan engagement.

Powerade – Power Your Fate

POWERADE | FIFA World Cup 2026™ | Power Your Fate - YouTube Watch On

PowerAde gets poetic in its World Cup advert with Lamine Yamal and Rodrygo, putting a surprisingly artistic spin on the traditional energy drink themes of preparation, discipline and a winning mindset.

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Created by WPP Open X, the ad focus on athletes' preparation but also sees players transformed into works of art including painted murals, sculpted statues and a bronze facade on a stadium for a striking and memorable impact.

Lego – Everybody Wants a Piece

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It's nice to see that Lego's learned from past experiences and posted its World Cup advert with the hashtag #HonestlyItsnotai in a bid to head off potential accusations. No AI here, just some "behind-the-scene magic", which includes the use of traditional effects and body doubles, it says.

Like Adidas and Lays, the brand's assembled an impressive cast of big names, with Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappé and Vinícius Jr competing to build a Lego World Cup. Again, there's a twist that reframes the World Cup as belonging to the fans rather than just the stars, championing creativity and fan empowerment, making this one another winner.