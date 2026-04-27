Ikea has just launched its most satisfying campaign yet, spotlighting the underrated pleasure of organisation. Paired perfectly with various snack ads, the Unpackaged Goods campaign is a perfect example of simple yet effective branding that shines in its grounded visuals.

Ikea is known for creating some of the best billboard ads, so it's no surprise that the flatpack king is still showing brands how it's done when it comes to stripped-back advertising. Concise, clever and confident, Ikea's new ads are a much-needed palette cleanser from the noise of modern branding, demonstrating the power of a strong signature brand aesthetic.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Developed by creative agency Rethink, the Unpackaged Goods campaign is all about contrast. Paired with the overstimulating visuals of snack brands like Skittles, Ikea's serene ad acts as a moment of mindfulness among the buzz of colour and flashy design. Intensified by the OOH campaign's setting in busy areas in Toronto and Montreal, Ikea's confident use of white space and minimalist typography conveys a sense of authority that commands attention through its reservedness.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

Hopping on the increasing trend of decanting packaged products for visual harmony in the home (thanks, Marie Kondo), the billboard is ultra satisfying with its low visual noise. Expertly using Ikea's signature minimalist aesthetic, the campaign is both wonderfully on brand and effortlessly sharp.

For more Ikea branding, check out the brand's messy debut of its new Brighton branch, or take a look at its collaboration with Chupa Chups, which launched the highly divisive Swedish meatball lollipop.