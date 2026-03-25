Primark’s luxury ad parody isn’t the flex it thinks it is

Luxury fashion branding is pretentious; there's no denying it, but it's what we've come to expect. Glossy shots, high fashion logos, bizarre backdrops and peculiarly positioned models have become shining beacons of the finer things, but what happens when an affordable brand hops on the bandwagon?

High street clothing titan, Primark, has taken a stab at the luxury brand aesthetic in a new ad campaign, subverting the snooty stereotypes of a typical high-end fashion brand. While the bold ad is playfully self-aware, it opens a wider conversation around the shift towards price-led advertising and the subconscious messaging it's feeding consumers.

Created by advertising agency VCCP, the Shockingly Chic campaign features dramatic model shots in exotic environments, mimicking the aesthetics of high-end advertising. Draped over wild horses, swinging from helicopters and posing in the desert, the models are amazed to discover that the garments they're wearing are in fact "only 12 quid" from Primark, flexing their affordability.

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Directed by Magna Studios in collaboration with Girl&Bear, the ad itself demonstrates a bold self-awareness that thrives in its candidness – something that's lost in the stuffiness of typical luxury branding. A "love letter to high fashion", as Nikki Lindman, creative director at VCCP, tells Creative Review, this aesthetic 'appropriation' is, at the very least, a refreshing shift from the seriousness of the luxury fashion industry.

(Image credit: Primark)

While I don't believe Primark's campaign is inherently nefarious, it points to a wider issue about brands appropriating the luxury aesthetic to appear more desirable. Take Pretty Little Thing's rebrand that was essentially a landlord special, painting over its controversial reputation as an online fast fashion retailer. While Primark is at least self-aware, I'm wary of brands hijacking luxury aesthetics that could manipulate audiences into thinking they're getting quality, rather than poorly constructed fast fashion garments.

(Image credit: Primark)

Price-led branding is becoming an increasing trend in the marketing sphere as consumers feel the pinch of spending out. Ikea recently released a similar campaign, inverting the idea by concealing the price of its products alongside the strapline "If you saw the price, you wouldn't believe...", challenging customers' perceptions of its affordability.

Comparing the two, Ikea's slick, minimalist ad aesthetic manages to capture the luxe appeal far better than Primark, given the furniture brand's strong advertising identity. Tonally, it feels more tasteful than Primark's campaign, teasing at its affordability, rather than hamfistedly boasting its cheap prices. Given Primark's fast fashion reputation, which enables its affordability, the campaign could be seen as an invitation to overconsume, given its focus on prices starting as low as £12.

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The Shockingly Chic campaign is tongue-in-cheek; it knows exactly what it's parodying and executes it with a self-awareness that grounds the ad. While Primark claims in its 2025 Sustainability Report that 74% of its sold garments contained "recycled or more sustainably sourced materials", it still profits from an unsustainable fast fashion business model that needs improvement. While affordable brands aren't the root of evil, the masquerade of quality through clever advertising creates an uncomfortable tension. I cannot quite bring myself to accept a fast fashion wolf in luxury clothing.