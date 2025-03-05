PrettyLittleThing’s ‘luxury’ rebrand hides the ugly truth about unethical practice

Online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has undergone a sleek rebrand that, on the surface, repositions it as a luxury brand with a unique accessible appeal. With a minimalist aesthetic, slick calligraphic font and elegant visuals, you'd be forgiven for being blinded by design, but the brand's classy facelift hides a history of imperfections that not even the most beautiful of rebrands could conceal.

The best rebrands often build upon heritage, but with a murky past of poor quality fast fashion products, branding controversies and unethical practise, it's tough to ignore the blaring contradictions to be found in PrettyLittleThing's new visual identity. While the rebrand supposedly takes on a new era of "quiet luxury", the retailer's strategic silence on its controversial practice is anything but luxurious.

