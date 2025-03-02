4 trends in sustainable design, and how you can adopt them

Features
By
published

How designers are radically reshaping sustainability

Sustainability used to be a brand flex. Now, it’s the bare minimum. The equivalent of washing your hands after using the bathroom – expected, not applauded.

Brands can’t just slap a '100% recycled' sticker on some packaging design and get a nice handshake from the world (with or without washing). The real frontier is in materials, manufacturing, and product longevity. But how are designers moving beyond greenwashing and reshaping sustainability into something more radical? What are the future trends that will shape how a designer designs? And how can you adopt them to make your own designs more sustainable?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simon Ward
Simon Ward

Simon is a writer specialising in sustainability, design, and technology. Passionate about the interplay of innovation and human development, he explores how cutting-edge solutions can drive positive change and better lives.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Starbucks&#039; new sustainable cups
Here's what we can learn from Starbucks' compostable cup design fail
logo for Jolene, Hornsey Road in a hand-drawn style
Has maximalism finally had its moment? How 'understated' may be 2025's buzzword
Jaguar logo
The year in logos: 2024 was both pivotal and controversial
Promo for Future Cards with the tagline &quot;Leave the busywork to the machines&quot;
What makes good designers great? Stand out from the crowd with these 9 expert tips
Tomatier Snacks packaging
20 packaging designs to inspire you
graphic designer
'It's a genie out of the bottle': How AI is impacting graphic design
Latest in Design
Atari sauces
Retro gamers are drooling over these Atari-themed sauces
Old and new Facebook Messenger logos
Meta's changed the Facebook Messenger logo at the worst possible time
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
Shot from Netflix show Running Point
Christian university takes offence at Netflix’s raunchy new show
iPhone 17 renders
Tell us what you think of the iPhone 17 design
Latest in Features
ImagineFX art challenge
ImagineFX Art Challenge is back!
Wheel Wold developer interview; a person rides a bike down a trial in a colourful breezy cartoon world
How Wheel World's massive rolling landscapes were made possible with Houdini
The M4 Mac mini on a desk.
6 reasons not to overlook the Mac mini
Inside the sketchbook of; artist sketchbooks and art on a table with a pencil
Inside the sketchbook of Leo animator Jason Chan P.L.
Nike&#039;s trainer that comes apart
4 trends in sustainable design, and how you can adopt them
Anime characters to draw;A collection of popular anime characters, including Pikachu, Totoro, Sailor Moon, and a character resembling Lupin, are depicted in a vibrant and dynamic image.
The best anime characters to draw