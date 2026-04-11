The worlds of high fashion and cat litter couldn't be further apart, but Catsan is looking to change that with its latest campaign, 'Luxury Litter Trays'. Designed to flex that with the help of Catsan's litter, even luxury items can be used for moggy business and still be functional, the playful campaign is the perfect blend of absurd and ingenious.

The best adverts are often memorable thanks to their striking visuals, and Catasn's tongue-in-cheek campaign is no different. Appropriating the polished visuals of luxury fashion branding, the unexpected parody is a prime example of how

(Image credit: Catsan)

Created by adam&eve\TBWA, with glossy shots from fashion photographer Sophia Cliffe, the ads feature shots of felines perched upon litter-filled luxury items, from chairs to luggage. While lighthearted, the ads reinforce Catsan's claim that its litter has 99% odour control, suggesting that even your most boujee items are protected from your moggy's mess.

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"Who’d have thought it? CATSAN™ and French glamour in the same sentence. A brave - and bonkers - idea, brilliantly brought to life,” says Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, the chief creative officers at adam&eve\TBWA.

(Image credit: Catsan)

For more design inspiration, check out Dreamies' cat invasion billboard or check out this quirky cat game that has sparked a huge scientific debate.