This is the most boujee cat litter ad you've ever seen
Catsan brings luxury to the world of moggy business.
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The worlds of high fashion and cat litter couldn't be further apart, but Catsan is looking to change that with its latest campaign, 'Luxury Litter Trays'. Designed to flex that with the help of Catsan's litter, even luxury items can be used for moggy business and still be functional, the playful campaign is the perfect blend of absurd and ingenious.
The best adverts are often memorable thanks to their striking visuals, and Catasn's tongue-in-cheek campaign is no different. Appropriating the polished visuals of luxury fashion branding, the unexpected parody is a prime example of how
Created by adam&eve\TBWA, with glossy shots from fashion photographer Sophia Cliffe, the ads feature shots of felines perched upon litter-filled luxury items, from chairs to luggage. While lighthearted, the ads reinforce Catsan's claim that its litter has 99% odour control, suggesting that even your most boujee items are protected from your moggy's mess.Article continues below
"Who’d have thought it? CATSAN™ and French glamour in the same sentence. A brave - and bonkers - idea, brilliantly brought to life,” says Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, the chief creative officers at adam&eve\TBWA.
For more design inspiration, check out Dreamies' cat invasion billboard or check out this quirky cat game that has sparked a huge scientific debate.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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