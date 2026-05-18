48 headphones later, these are still in my top 6 – and they're 38% off

Released in 2003, the Sennheiser HD 650 is a headphone famous for its natural-sounding midrange, presenting lush, detailed vocals an instruments. It's one of the first audiophile headphones I got last year, and after testing and reviewing 48 cans since – including some of the most impressive budget headphones – it remains one of my top six favourites.

Right now it's down from its retail price of $580 to $380 over at Amazon.

Sure there's no sub-bass to speak of, and some people find the lower-treble colourations a little too much, but I don't miss the lack of lower frequencies and don't have a problem with the higher end. The midrange is the star of the show, and there's more warmth to the HD 650 compared to the 1997 classic HD 600. This is regarded a modern classic for a good reason.

Sennheiser HD 650 $580 $359 at Amazon

Save 38%: These headphones first went on sale in 2003, and have been an industry standard ever since. They have a famous presentation of mids, which is complimented by solid yet not overpowering bass. Note, this is not your usual v-shaped commercial pair of cans! You'll hear your favourite in a totally new way, with way more detail and distinction between all instruments and vocals... it really is an amazing experience using them! Best price to date: The absolute lowest price was $277 in March 2023, and more recently $299 in November 2025. More recently they've gone for $379 fairly regularly, so $359 is definitely a local best low.

Turn of the century bestsellers

(Image credit: Future/Sennheiser)

These cans were first released in 2003, and have been in constant production ever since. And what was initially the preserve of audio engineers and studio mixers over time became a favourite of music fans who want to hear their favourite tracks in all their glory. There's a big difference with commercial vs audiophile headphones, and the HD 650 provides a balanced sound profile. Yet it's warmer than more analytical reference headphones, like its older sister the HD 600. For me that means I can listen to music for hours on end without any listening fatigue.

There are a couple things to consider, though: they are open back, meaning that music will bleed out of them, so no good for when you're out and about. Also, they are wired. If you want a leading ANC, check out some of the best Bluetooth headphones.