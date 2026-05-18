48 headphones later, these are still in my top 6 – and they're 38% off

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I've tested a bunch of cans, but the Sennheiser HD 650 is warm and detailed with an unbeatable natural tone.

The Sennheiser HD 650 headphone on a desktop.
The famous HD 650, with multi-coloured Custom Cans XLR balanced cable. (Image credit: Future)

Released in 2003, the Sennheiser HD 650 is a headphone famous for its natural-sounding midrange, presenting lush, detailed vocals an instruments. It's one of the first audiophile headphones I got last year, and after testing and reviewing 48 cans since – including some of the most impressive budget headphones – it remains one of my top six favourites.

Right now it's down from its retail price of $580 to $380 over at Amazon.

Sennheiser HD 650 $580 $359 at AmazonSave 38%:

Sennheiser HD 650 $580 $359 at Amazon
Save 38%: These headphones first went on sale in 2003, and have been an industry standard ever since. They have a famous presentation of mids, which is complimented by solid yet not overpowering bass. Note, this is not your usual v-shaped commercial pair of cans! You'll hear your favourite in a totally new way, with way more detail and distinction between all instruments and vocals... it really is an amazing experience using them!

Best price to date: The absolute lowest price was $277 in March 2023, and more recently $299 in November 2025. More recently they've gone for $379 fairly regularly, so $359 is definitely a local best low.

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The Sennheiser HD 650 headphones on a yellow background.

(Image credit: Future/Sennheiser)

These cans were first released in 2003, and have been in constant production ever since. And what was initially the preserve of audio engineers and studio mixers over time became a favourite of music fans who want to hear their favourite tracks in all their glory. There's a big difference with commercial vs audiophile headphones, and the HD 650 provides a balanced sound profile. Yet it's warmer than more analytical reference headphones, like its older sister the HD 600. For me that means I can listen to music for hours on end without any listening fatigue.

There are a couple things to consider, though: they are open back, meaning that music will bleed out of them, so no good for when you're out and about. Also, they are wired. If you want a leading ANC, check out some of the best Bluetooth headphones.

Beren Neale
Beren Neale