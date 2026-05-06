Another day, another gaudy Trump logo. This time, it's the new emblem for the recently renamed President Donald J. Trump International Airport (formerly Palm Beach), and as expected, it's a triumph of tacky design.

While there's no formula for creating the best rebrands, it often requires a careful balance of heritage design and modern innovation, but clearly, Trump didn't get the memo. Obvious, garish, and totally on brand, the new Trump airport logo is yet another victim of the goldwashing Presidential plague.

For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida. There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad! Looking forward to seeing flights… pic.twitter.com/QUyPKJYixyMay 5, 2026

While the old Palm Beach International logo was nothing to write home about with its slightly corporate, blue cursive font, the new design is by no means an improvement. What is essentially a stripped-back version of the Presidential seal, the President Donald J. Trump International Airport logo features an eagle grasping two olive branches. Paired with a formulaic serif and gold colour palette, the design has Trump written all over it (quite literally).

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The design was officially unveiled by Trump's son Eric, who wrote, "There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad!" Despite the well-wishes to his father, critics were quick to swarm Eric's post with heated backlash. "Can we please stop rebranding tax payer buildings with Trump and dripping in gaudy gold," one wrote, while another called it "The greasiest sleaze ever." Ouch.

(Image credit: Getty Images 1230785506)

Seeing the new Trump airport identity, I can't help but get flashbacks to his divisive Board of Peace logo, which was also a predictably gaudy gold monstrosity. Regardless of whether we like it or not, the man knows his brand and is unashamed of flaunting it, but some believe his recent AI Jesus mishap could finally break it.