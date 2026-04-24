The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1990s logos?
Our logos through the decade series continues with 1990s logo trivia.
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The best logos of the 1990s look as stylish today as they did at the time. But how well do you really know them?
This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.
We include questions on everything from the Formula 1 logo to the Friends logo and the symbol for Nirvana. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.Article continues below
For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every Friday afternoon.
How did you do? Let us know below.
Want more? Here are the rest of the logo quizzes in this series:
- Ultimate logos of the 1920s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1930s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1940s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1950s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1960s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1970s quiz
- Ultimate logos of the 1980s quiz
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.
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