The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1990s logos?

Quizzes
By published

Our logos through the decade series continues with 1990s logo trivia.

Ultimate logo quiz on a pink background
(Image credit: Future)

The best logos of the 1990s look as stylish today as they did at the time. But how well do you really know them?

This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

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How did you do? Let us know below.

Want more? Here are the rest of the logo quizzes in this series:

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder
Deputy editor

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.

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