The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1980s logos?

The best logos of the 1980s look as stylish today as they did at the time. But how well do you really know them?

This isn't just your usual 'guess the logo' quiz, think of it as more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

We include questions on everything from the Ghostbusters logo to the NeXT logo (remember that?) and the Apple logo. See how you get on below and let us know how you do in the comments.

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For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every Friday afternoon.

How did you do? Let us know below.

Want more? Here are the rest of the logo quizzes in this series: