The ultimate logo quiz: think you know your 1940s logos?

We've already tested you on our 1920s logos quiz and 1930s logos quiz but what about the best logos from the 1940s? This isn't just a 'guess the logo' quiz, there are plenty of those around, but more of a logo trivia extravaganza.

We include questions on everything from the VW logo to a nickname for the Shell logo and an early iteration of adidas' famous symbol. Have a go below and let us know how you do in the comments.

For more on logos, see our best logos of all time list. And if you want more quizzes, check back every Friday, as we'll be posting our Ultimate logo quiz every week. You're welcome!

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How did you do? Let us know below. Also see our ultimate graphic design quiz for more quiz fun.