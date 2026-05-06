A good sketchbook, notebook or Moleskine is a must-have for any artist and designer, and it's the one leveller that no matter your skill, style or age. These can become personal and useful, as you can find in my reading how picture book artist Valerya Milovanova makes use of her Moleskine.

While you can find the best sketchbooks for artists easily enough, in this collection, I'm rounding up the best deals and discounts you can find on Amazon today. These include books from the top brands like Moleskine and Strathmore, as well as Limited Editions and square and landscape sizings.

Find these deals below, and if you need more, read our list of the best pencils for artists, artist marker pens for creatives and the best watercolour paints.